GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Valley Book Read fosters understanding

The tipping point came with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless others. Urged on by the late Congressman John Lewis to “Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” and standing on the pages of the 2018 24/7 Wall St. report listing Waterloo/Cedar Falls as having the worst social and economic disparities along racial lines of any U.S. metro area, we came together and formed the Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition.
Out of despair rose hope. Our “good trouble” took the form of the Cedar Valley Book Read. Last fall, more than 60 book groups came together to read Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist.” Between the community and the University of Northern Iowa, individuals, groups and organizations across all disciplines purposefully entered into a shared experience in order to learn, grow and create a more flourishing community. This October we come together again to read “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson.
The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition’s charge limits itself not to book reads and panel discussions, but extends our purpose to facilitate conversation to eliminate racism. The controversy over the Waterloo Police’s griffin provides yet another opportunity to facilitate such conversation.
Former Waterloo Police Chief Robert Wright, in 1964, decided to add a griffin to the department’s patch, serving as a symbol — a kind of mascot — for the department. Over that long span, people of color in the Cedar Valley were troubled by the symbol because of its resemblance to the Ku Klux Klan dragon. In 2020, after 53 years, the Waterloo City Council voted to change the symbol and formed a representative committee to develop a way to better reflect our community’s rich diversity. The City Council, given multiple options, sided with the Waterloo Police Department’s request to simplify the patch without a symbol.
Mascots have meaning. Mascots are endearing and enduring. Mascots are nostalgic. Mascots can be divisive. Many NFL fans in Washington, D.C., had a hard time letting go of theirs as did Major League Baseball fans in Cleveland. We firmly believe that the WPC and the community can do likewise.
It’s time to put the controversy of the griffin behind us and move forward as a more unified community. We were saddened by the Black Hawk County Republicans’ decision to attach political meaning to the griffin by displaying it on a window of their headquarters located in a high-profile location. It is dismissive and disrespectful to disregard the very real responses of those that have made it clear that certain images are offensive. The lived experience of those impacted by the end result matters more than the original intent. It’s up to us to try to rise above attempts to divide us, to make “good trouble.”
The aforementioned NFL team seems to have performed admirably without a certain helmet decal. Same for those Cleveland baseball players after a divisive moniker was removed. Waterloo police officers and local Republicans do not require a mascot to perform their duties either.
Albert Einstein wrote, “The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” Reading books such as “How to Be an Antiracist” and “Caste” provides us a better understanding of each other and the opportunity for change. Illumination leads to knowledge. Knowledge helps to break down division. We would especially encourage those mascot fans to engage with us in an enlightening conversation about all things caste. We’re here to facilitate conversation, not to divide. We encourage you to go to www.uni.edu/resources/common-read to learn more.
The Cedar Valley Antiracism Coalition members include Gwenne Berry, John Berry, Joy Briscoe, Stacie Buchanan, the Rev. Abraham Funchess, Laura Hoy, the Rev. Dave Kivett, the Rev. Scott Kober, Denny McCabe, Dee Vandeventer, and the Rev. Cathy Young.