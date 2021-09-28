GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Valley Book Read fosters understanding

Mascots have meaning. Mascots are endearing and enduring. Mascots are nostalgic. Mascots can be divisive. Many NFL fans in Washington, D.C., had a hard time letting go of theirs as did Major League Baseball fans in Cleveland. We firmly believe that the WPC and the community can do likewise.

It’s time to put the controversy of the griffin behind us and move forward as a more unified community. We were saddened by the Black Hawk County Republicans’ decision to attach political meaning to the griffin by displaying it on a window of their headquarters located in a high-profile location. It is dismissive and disrespectful to disregard the very real responses of those that have made it clear that certain images are offensive. The lived experience of those impacted by the end result matters more than the original intent. It’s up to us to try to rise above attempts to divide us, to make “good trouble.”

The aforementioned NFL team seems to have performed admirably without a certain helmet decal. Same for those Cleveland baseball players after a divisive moniker was removed. Waterloo police officers and local Republicans do not require a mascot to perform their duties either.