GUEST COLUMN Cedar Falls must prioritize a new indoor pool

Both of the city-owned indoor pools at Holmes Middle School and Peet Middle School were built in 1977 making them 43 years old, and the average indoor pool is designed to last 50 years. The Peet pool has been having expensive, severe maintenance issues for years and may close in the next two years. The Holmes pool has a surface crack that raises the question of long-term viability as well. Even if only one pool can stay open, a single pool the size of Holmes or Peet is not capable of fulfilling the needs of the community based on the current utilization of each space; thousands of Cedar Falls residents use these pools every year. There would not be enough space for all the existing programs, group rentals, and open swimming we currently enjoy if a pool was to fail.