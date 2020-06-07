GUEST COLUMN Cedar Falls must prioritize a new indoor pool

Cedar Falls must prioritize a new indoor swimming pool. The new high school plan calls for future expansions that include a fieldhouse and a pool. There is also a proposed stadium. For the maximum benefit of the community, the pool needs to come first.
Both of the city-owned indoor pools at Holmes Middle School and Peet Middle School were built in 1977 making them 43 years old, and the average indoor pool is designed to last 50 years. The Peet pool has been having expensive, severe maintenance issues for years and may close in the next two years. The Holmes pool has a surface crack that raises the question of long-term viability as well. Even if only one pool can stay open, a single pool the size of Holmes or Peet is not capable of fulfilling the needs of the community based on the current utilization of each space; thousands of Cedar Falls residents use these pools every year. There would not be enough space for all the existing programs, group rentals, and open swimming we currently enjoy if a pool was to fail.
Knowing how to swim can save your life. For many Cedar Falls youths, the only swim lessons they receive is at school. A pool at the high school would centralize these critical lessons for all students even when the Peet or Holmes pools are gone. Injured athletes from all sports could use the space for physical therapy and strengthening. The community would use the new pool for life skills like all-season swim lessons, SCUBA lessons, and lifeguard training.
A modern pool space would feature handicap accessibility and spaces for concessions and sales to earn revenue. It would give community access for lap swim, pool walk, aqua aerobics, and water therapy. Partners at senior centers, medical clinics and physical therapy groups could rent space for their communities and patients. By providing a secure community entrance, it could even be used during the school day when the high school did not require the pool.
A new pool would be a community showcase for regional swimming and diving competitions. Both the school district and club activities could bring in hundreds of spectators for a meet directly benefiting the local economy. In 2019, Cedar Falls High School was forced to rent a pool at Linn-Mar because our local spaces were inadequate for the meet; we need to bring that revenue back to Cedar Falls with a new indoor pool.
Personally, my children have been engaged in community swimming for the past 11 years. As members of a local swim team averaging over 160 swimmers per season, they have learned the value of exercise, sportsmanship, being a teammate, and being able to overcome physical limitations. The parents of swimmers volunteer and support local businesses. The swim meets the club hosts bring in regional families who utilize Cedar Falls hotels and restaurants. Without adequate indoor pools, none of these benefits are possible.
Unlike other sports, swimming faces a threat in Cedar Falls. Once either or both of the middle school pools fail, there is no other option for non-summer recreational swimming, private rentals, school district swimming curriculum, water lessons and lap swimming. This impacts our community’s adult population as well as our youth. Please help be a supporting voice for a new indoor pool. Share this concern with the leadership of both the Cedar Falls School District and the city of Cedar Falls. We must prioritize this vital need at the new Cedar Falls High School.
Jeff Reynolds lives in Cedar Falls. He is a local engineer and member of the Blackhawk Area Swim Team (BLAST) volunteer board.
