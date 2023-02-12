On Feb. 6, the Cedar Falls City Council voted 4-3 to approve a separation agreement with Fire Chief John Bostwick. I spoke in opposition to this agreement while making it perfectly clear that I have no relationship with either Bostwick or any of his critics. Instead, I pointed out how egregious this agreement was from a fiscal responsibility standpoint. Let’s start from the beginning.

The chief has been on paid leave since October to allow for an investigation into possible misconduct. Per the agreement brought to council, “an investigation was conducted into discrepancies into the management of the paid-on-call firefighter program that was managed by Bostwick. “It was determined that an employee failed to work the number of hours required by the program. Bostwick acknowledges the discrepancy, but did not receive any compensation or money that was not due to him as the fire chief.”

With the agreement, Bostwick will vacate the role of fire chief and become an “administrative consultant” for the city until October 2023 while continuing to make his same six-figure salary and receive his city benefits. This will also result in the city needing to appoint an “acting fire chief.” In theory, taxpayers will be paying for two fire chiefs while only getting served by one.

Many citizens, myself included, were shocked to see this agreement. Naturally, gossip has engulfed the City of Cedar Falls with some in the community claiming the agreement is hush money in order to keep Bostwick quiet regarding the city’s controversial PSO program. Others believe it was to prevent some sort of lawsuit against the city by Bostwick. Since personnel matters are handled in executive sessions of the council with members prohibited by state law from discussing any findings, it’s fair to say that the public will probably never know what really happened between Bostwick and the city. It is also entirely fair, however, for the public to hold the council accountable for the agreement those sessions ultimately led to.

One of the major objections to the agreement from the public was the fact that Bostwick will remain on the city payroll despite have any concrete job responsibilities. When asked what duties Bostwick would have as a consultant, city staff stated there was no job description other than what was outlined in his agreement which are quite vague. Bostwick must “field calls from Fire Rescue personnel or assist on a consultation basis with other Fire Rescue Operation issues on an as needed and remote basis. He further agrees to be available for calls Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.”

The most shocking part of the agreement is that Bostwick will not “be required to be physically present in the city unless he is called upon to attend a pre-arranged meeting.” In other words, Bostwick could easily pack up and move out of town. This brings back painful memories of Cedar Falls’ neighbor Waterloo and its last police chief who, as frequently reported in the media, was oftentimes working remotely from outside the state of Iowa.

Councilmembers Kruse, deBuhr, Harding, and Dunn by voting in support of this agreement, have shown a true lack of fiscal responsibility. They’ve signed off on and approved a new six-figure consultant position with no clear job description. That’s because, in my opinion, they know that Bostwick will not have much, if any, involvement in city business moving forward. No matter how you slice it, this was an agreement to just end a horrible chapter in the city’s history. These council members not only showed the taxpayers that they have no regard for their hard-earned money but they also showed that they lack the courage to truly provide government oversight. To ask the tough questions and insist on accountability.

Or maybe it’s simply that they only want to be fiscally responsible when it fits their own agendas. After all, moments after approving this six-figure agreement for a remote consultant, both deBuhr and Dunn balked at the thought of spending a significantly lower amount of money to audit the city’s PSO program. To that I reply as the saying goes, “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”