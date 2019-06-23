When I read about the proposed bond issue for Cedar Falls High School, I’m amazed by accusations “no” minded folks make about those who will vote “yes.” I hear that we’re a bunch of do-gooders whose love of children and blind support of education overwhelms our ability to rationally understand the economic dimensions of the building project.
I have to say, I take some affront to these accusations. I don’t have children and don’t plan on changing that situation. I’ve got plenty of education and don’t see what the fuss is about letting others enjoy what I already have. As for being a do-gooder, well, I’d probably just as soon trip an old lady than help her across the street. You see, I’m a stone-cold, greedy, selfish SOB. But, I can’t wait to vote “yes” Tuesday.
A new high school means two things: First, we’ll get rid of the current, outdated facilities and replace them with a new high school and a new park. When you’ve got an increasingly derelict, overcrowded school in the middle of your city, it tends to be a disincentive for newcomers. The school and park will invite more people and businesses into the area because new folks will make the choice to put roots down in Cedar Falls rather than one of the surrounding towns.
More people means more demand for existing houses (increasing home values), more opportunities for building new homes/business (more jobs) and more businesses to service the growing population (again, more jobs).
You have free articles remaining.
All this translates into my property’s value increasing, which means if I ever want to upgrade my living conditions or take out a new mortgage, then I’m going to come out well on my bank note. I don’t know about you, but when I spend money I tend to prefer a good return on investment rather than seeing my money wasted in a city or neighborhood that’s on the decline.
Second, there will be more people and businesses to share the tax burden. City services, from road repair to public safety, cost money. And inflation means the same amount of money a person paid 10 years ago won’t buy as much today. So, there are two options: 1) have worse services because the same amount of money won’t cut it or 2) drastically raise taxes to make up for inflation and the loss of population and property value that happens when there’s a derelict school sitting in the middle of your city.
By paying a little money now on this bond issue, the city won’t need to raise taxes on me to fund essential services because there are more people paying into the system. You know the old saying, “You gotta spend money to make money.” Friends, I like money. And if paying a little money today means the taxman goes away tomorrow, I’ll be using it like lamb’s blood on Passover.
So, I won’t be supporting the bond issue because it helps kids. Who likes them anyway? Nor because it supports education. What good did a book ever do me? And, I won’t do it because of school safety, support for students with disabilities or because the buildings don’t have air conditioning. None of those things help me, so why should I care? No, I’ll be supporting the bond issue because I see the dollars signs, and I want some of that green. I’ll be supporting it because I’m a stone-cold, greedy, selfish SOB. On Tuesday, I hope you will be too and vote “yes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.