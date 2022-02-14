GUEST COLUMN: Can we survive our own technology?

Jill Tarter, an astronomer with the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute, was recently interviewed in a CNN TV special, “The Hunt for Planet B.” Tarter thought that if aliens could get to Earth, their technology and civilization would be significantly older and more advanced than ours. Tarter explained how this could have happened and stated, “They outgrew all the aggression that was probably part of their evolution to become intelligent.” Tarter went on to predict, “We show many different indications that we won’t make it. That we will in fact do ourselves in before we become an old technological civilization.”

Even famous astronomer Carl Sagan on the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1978 warned, “We are in a very dangerous moment in human history. We have weapons of mass destruction. We are in the process of inadvertently altering our climate … and all types of problems that come with technology.”

I was honored to be asked to be the keynote speaker at several large high schools in Iowa for their Veterans Day assemblies a few years ago. My speech introduced how people entering the military shockingly discover the distinction between “we” and “me.” By putting their own private needs aside, it nurtured unity and teamwork.

My speech covered some negative outcomes of our increasing technology, like problems misinterpreting messages due to not communicating face to face. Or how technological devices cause an ever increasing and constant need for recognition and input. I encouraged listeners to put away their devices and talk face to face and to contribute something to the world they live in. Getting standing ovations and positive comments from students after my speeches was encouraging.

Communication is inescapable, but communication must be authentic and truthful or it breeds deceit. When technology eliminates face-to-face communication and allows individual anonymity, this situation sets an opportunistic platform for lying, dishonesty, and misinformation.

Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry once said, “In the 24th century there will be no hunger, there will be no greed, and all the children will know how to read.” Roddenberry said that humans are improving and will vastly improve in the coming centuries.

So what happens between now and the 24th century? With conditions as of late, Jill Tarter’s prediction of doing “ourselves in” might be more indicative of our future. Many negative occurrences have happened in the last few years. There’s a lack of human compassion toward COVID victims and the continuation of the “Big Lie.” The Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capital occurred and there has been an epidemic of shootings. Of course there is the continued alliance for the aggressive, dishonest former president Trump, along with war-like behavior from the Russian dictator Putin. There will be 70 presidential election cycles before Roddenberry’s 24th century utopia arrives, but America will have problems just getting through the next presidential election cycle.

Tarter assessed the situation well by using the word “aggression.” Regardless of technological advances, if humankind cannot squelch the animal behaviors we all seem to still possess, our country and planet may be doomed. “Humanity” means the quality or state of being kind to other people or to animals. Considering we are two decades into the 21st century, I question at what point we all can call ourselves human.

So can we survive technology advances in the world today? Is it America’s divisiveness or ever expanding technology that we should fear? Is America’s divisiveness due to our technology advances? Are America’s difficulties coming from inaccurate interpersonal communication?

Ultimately as individuals we are responsible for our own behavior. We can say that technology and the internet are aiding in negative behaviors and events, but as a species we are demonstrating that we are pretty ineffective at being humane. There seems to be a deep-seated anger within many of us. If we ever want to see our country or the world change for the better we must look deeply and honestly within ourselves, because that is only when change will occur. Technology can advance real positivity just as effectively as it presents negative untruthfulness, but the person receiving it has to be in the right frame of mind to see the differences. Then the main question you need to ask is, “Are you that person?”

Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.

