Is greed good? In the 1987 movie, “Wall Street,” the lead character Gordon Gekko, who embodies the premiere American capitalistic entrepreneur, says to stockholders, “Greed, for the lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works.” I hate ruining the end of the movie for people who haven’t seen it, but Gordon and his disciples ultimately go to prison.
“Capitalism,” one essential aspect about our democratic country, is many times associated with the term “greed.” As a result we are now seeing many Democratic candidates running for president who are calling themselves “Democratic socialists.” These Democrats are waging war with aspects of capitalism and specifically Wall Street.
Stockholders cringe at this kind of talk. “Many individuals have an indirect interest in the stock market by means of their claims on pension funds that own stocks and use these stock positions to fund pension payments,” said Hendrik Bessembinder, a business professor at Arizona State University.
A study by the Federal Reserve Board found that in 2016, 51.9 percent of families owned stocks, either directly or as part of a fund, and in 2017, Gallup found 54 percent.
My wife and I are retired public school teachers and receive IPERS retirement payments every month. When the great recession hit in December 2008, IPERS saw the market value of its investments drop 19%. Wall Street does affect my wife and my life, even though we do not own any stocks. With roughly 325,000 active and retired IPERS recipients in Iowa, that makes a huge base of voters that could sway an election.
Capitalism is embedded in many ways in our everyday lives. There is no possible way our country will ever become a socialist state. Democratic socialists, who are starting to dominate the far left and trying to change the Democratic Party, should be careful not to go too far left. But Wall Street, large corporations and people in the upper income levels do need to pay their fair share of taxes. Many sources say that is not happening, and that needs to change.
You have free articles remaining.
Our government cannot give everything away for free. For instance even in a single-payer health program like “Medicare for All,” all citizens, employers, corporations and Wall Street will have to pitch-in to pay reasonable costs associated in protecting the right for every human being to have adequate health care.
So what about greed? The definition of greed is “an overwhelming urge to have more of something, usually more than you really need.” History has shown power and money corrupt, promoting greed. If there was ever a time in our country’s history for us to combat greed, the time is now.
We presently have the most greedy, corrupt, dishonest, immoral person in my lifetime living in the White House. Donald Trump and his cronies have made it their mission to spread the feelings of greed, hatred and disharmony throughout this nation by deregulating industry, lowering environmental standards, privatizing public institutions and using divisive racist/bigoted statements.
Greed can cover a large range of things we covet. This can include the urge for more political power and the urge to serve more years in a political position. If you look at it from that standpoint, that may be the reason many people in Congress are overlooking the disgraceful White House behavior. They wish to further their greedy need to maintain or further their political power. Trump supporters who chant “Lock her up,” or recently “Send her back,” may be trying to satisfy a greedy need for more power or control. Trump is America’s political “Gordon Gekko.” Republicans in Congress and Trump supporters are his disciples with some individuals already going to jail. Trump should also go to jail. No one is above the law, not even a president.
Greed can be exhibited for many different reasons, so if Democrats want to win in the next election they will have to expose, define and find ways to combat the greed that exists in the hearts of many Americans. They must successfully “dethrone” the greediest one of all, Donald Trump.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.