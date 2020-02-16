GUEST COLUMN: Calls for gun safety have nothing to do with hunting

Growing up in Northeast Iowa, I hunted and fished from my junior high school days, squirrels and rabbits around Garnavillo and pheasants and quail around Grundy Center and Waverly.

My dad loaned me his single shot .410 shotgun, and I went with him several times to learn about safe carry and hunting practices, and was soon permitted to go on my own. My two brothers learned the same way on the same gun, which my dad had received from his father.

With experience, each of us bought our own 12-gauge shotguns and hunted with dad and friends. My late brother, Steve, and brother Paul hunted all their years, with shotguns and rifles for a variety of game. I stopped when I joined the diplomatic service, for a lack of affordable hunting opportunities. None of us ever thought we needed pistols, automatic-firing rifles, bump-stocks, etc.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Sandy Salmon advocates for a constitutional amendment to provide that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. She also favors the strangely named Family Defense Act which would allow gun permit holders to bring guns on to school property and to leave guns in locked cars at work places and prevents municipalities from any ordinances differing from state legislation and allows people to bring weapons into county courthouses (except in courtrooms).