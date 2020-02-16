GUEST COLUMN: Calls for gun safety have nothing to do with hunting

Growing up in Northeast Iowa, I hunted and fished from my junior high school days, squirrels and rabbits around Garnavillo and pheasants and quail around Grundy Center and Waverly.
My dad loaned me his single shot .410 shotgun, and I went with him several times to learn about safe carry and hunting practices, and was soon permitted to go on my own. My two brothers learned the same way on the same gun, which my dad had received from his father.
With experience, each of us bought our own 12-gauge shotguns and hunted with dad and friends. My late brother, Steve, and brother Paul hunted all their years, with shotguns and rifles for a variety of game. I stopped when I joined the diplomatic service, for a lack of affordable hunting opportunities. None of us ever thought we needed pistols, automatic-firing rifles, bump-stocks, etc.
Rep. Sandy Salmon advocates for a constitutional amendment to provide that the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. She also favors the strangely named Family Defense Act which would allow gun permit holders to bring guns on to school property and to leave guns in locked cars at work places and prevents municipalities from any ordinances differing from state legislation and allows people to bring weapons into county courthouses (except in courtrooms).
This is yet another restriction upon home rule, in that counties and cities would not be able to regulate firearms, just like Iowa Republican legislators’ action that prohibits city and county governments to pass minimum wage provisions. Iowa senators advanced two bills Jan. 23 to allow people to carry arms near to schools and in courthouses.
Salmon accused House Democrats of introducing “multiple bills that would ban the sale or possession of commonly owned firearms like shotguns, hunting rifles and handguns that are used for self-defense.” Many of us (Democrats, Republicans and independents) would like to see a ban on assault rifles, military-style semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines plus provisions to keep weapons out of the hands of mentally unstable and violent persons.
We need to work together to reduce death and injury from firearms in homes, schools, shopping centers and churches in our great country.
David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.