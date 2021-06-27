GUEST COLUMN: Business as usual at UNI will not meet challenges

In response to Vanessa Miller’s June 21 article in The Gazette headlined “Iowa universities all eye fall tuition hikes,” tuition hikes at University of Northern Iowa should not be approved until UNI addresses its declining enrollment problem.
Mark Nook began serving as the 11th president of UNI on Feb. 1, 2017, when fall 2017 enrollment was 11,907 students. UNI enrollment has since declined by 20%, a drop of 2,385 students. Enrollment fell 695 students in fall 2018, 715 students in fall 2019, and 975 students in fall 2020. This ongoing trend indicates enrollment at UNI will likely be under 9,000 students in the fall — at an enterprise designed, staffed, and financed to serve over 13,000 students.
Instead of raising tuition, UNI may begin to address ongoing enrollment and finance challenges by considering the following changes:
1. Lower tuition and fees at UNI to be more competitive with less expensive public comprehensive institutions across the Midwest.
2. Create new, innovative, and effective strategies relative to enrolling, retaining, and graduating diverse and marginalized students.
3. Right-size UNI’s campus footprint which is designed, staffed, and financed to serve 4,000 more students than are currently being served. The utilities savings alone may provide UNI more money than tuition increases can generate.
4. Outsource costly auxiliary services at UNI (i.e., auto pool, refuse removal, bookstore, health services, catering and retail operations).
5. Convert UNI’s Division I athletics program to Division II, or maintain the Division I athletics program but eliminate the costly football program.
6. Stop the costly and counterproductive turnover of faculty and staff positions at UNI (i.e., there have been four enrollment executives at UNI over the past 8 years).
7. Evaluate whether or not the leadership provided by UNI’s president and UNI’s vice president for finance and operations is the leadership needed to right the sinking ship.
According to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education, the number of high school graduates is predicted to drop from approximately 3.45 million in 2020 to approximately 3.25 million in 2030 – a drop of approximately 6.2% or 200,000 potential enrollees in higher education over the next 10 years. Business as usual at UNI will not improve the enrollment and finance challenges UNI is experiencing, and should not be tolerated by tuition-paying students and taxpayers.
Glenn Gray is a tenured university administrator with 35 years of experience in higher education including 19 years as a chief housing officer.
