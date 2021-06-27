GUEST COLUMN: Business as usual at UNI will not meet challenges

In response to Vanessa Miller’s June 21 article in The Gazette headlined “Iowa universities all eye fall tuition hikes,” tuition hikes at University of Northern Iowa should not be approved until UNI addresses its declining enrollment problem.

Mark Nook began serving as the 11th president of UNI on Feb. 1, 2017, when fall 2017 enrollment was 11,907 students. UNI enrollment has since declined by 20%, a drop of 2,385 students. Enrollment fell 695 students in fall 2018, 715 students in fall 2019, and 975 students in fall 2020. This ongoing trend indicates enrollment at UNI will likely be under 9,000 students in the fall — at an enterprise designed, staffed, and financed to serve over 13,000 students.

Instead of raising tuition, UNI may begin to address ongoing enrollment and finance challenges by considering the following changes:

1. Lower tuition and fees at UNI to be more competitive with less expensive public comprehensive institutions across the Midwest.

2. Create new, innovative, and effective strategies relative to enrolling, retaining, and graduating diverse and marginalized students.