Gary Moore is author of three books and a nationally recognized motivational speaker and columnist with ties to Black Hawk County. He taught the state champion Waterloo Chevaliers Drum & Bugle Corps (1973-75) and is married to Arlene Wigant Moore, a graduate of Waterloo West High School.