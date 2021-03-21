GUEST COLUMN: Borrowing Obama’s legacy

Democrats are anxiously trying to regain power and control of an electorate that was beginning to see the advantages of gaining freedom through less government. Employment was up, labor participation rate up, wages up, unemployment way down, consumer optimism up, and economy booming. These trends were being experienced by the poor and minorities as well as the affluent. It was interrupted by the pandemic, and then came a new administration.

Joe Biden entered office, dozens of executive orders were signed, and Democrats began racing away from anything that had Donald Trump’s fingerprints on it. Barack Obama’s prints, and other Democratic prints as well, also appeared on many of these out-of-favor policies, especially those involving border security and immigration. And the impatient Biden administration is already looking for ways to borrow from Obama’s legacy.

For Biden the candidate, and now as president, the Iran nuclear agreement provides a dramatic way to associate with the Obama era, and Americans should pay close attention. That was the arrangement that Obama barely managed to squeeze into by executive action and which Trump wisely voided.