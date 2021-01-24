GUEST COLUMN: Bold changes in higher education imperative

In response to Vanessa Miller’s Jan. 6 article in The Courier headlined “Iowa Legislative Preview: Iowa’s public universities say they need more legislative support,” it is imperative that Iowa’s regent universities make bold changes necessary to more appropriately align with serving students going forward.

For example, Mark Nook began serving as the 11th president of University of Northern Iowa on Feb. 1, 2017, when fall 2017 enrollment was 11,907 students. UNI has since experienced a 20% decline in enrollment, a drop of 2,385 students. Enrollment fell 695 students in fall 2018, 715 students in fall 2019, and 975 students in fall 2020.

Enrollment at UNI will likely be under 9,000 students in fall 2021 – at an enterprise designed, staffed, financed and operated to serve more than 13,000 students.

The number of high school graduates is predicted to drop over the next 10 years, with Iowa high school graduates forecast to drop up to 2.5%.

Increasing the percentage of high school graduates who pursue higher education will require lowering the cost of attendance via university leadership, making bold changes relative to how university finances and operations are managed.

The old formula of operating our universities as we have in the past, raising student tuition and fees, and increasing legislative support is no longer viable nor sustainable.

Glenn Gray is a tenured university administrator with over 35 years of experience in higher education including 19 years of service as a chief housing officer.