In 2022, Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola was in the news a lot. She had just become the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, the first Democrat from Alaska to serve in Congress in 50 years, had defeated America’s most popular “Mama Grizzly,” Sarah Palin, and turned a blind eye to partisanship by hiring three Republicans to serve on her D.C. staff.

I was one of those Republicans who agreed to join a team of fellow GOPers, independents and of course Democrats. We were truly a bipartisan operation. When asked why she would hire Republicans, Peltola cited our experience and ability to help her learn to navigate the nation’s capital. Her Republican chief of staff was not new to the Hill. He had previously served the late GOP congressman whose death triggered the special election Peltola would go on to win. I was also not new to Washington, having served as a communications director for a GOP congressman in 2020.

Many in Washington were mesmerized by Peltola’s choice of staffers. The popular Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call even wrote, “Might this be the start of a trend, one that could help stitch together a Congress ripped apart by years of growing partisan fury?”

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that many others in Congress will embrace bipartisanship anytime soon. They would all, however, do well to remember the history it’s played in the success of our country. There are many historical examples one can point to in order to showcase the power of the two political parties working together. In fact, one could argue that bipartisanship has saved our country during some of our most divisive times.

During the Civil War, Republican Abraham Lincoln put together a cabinet of what became known as his “team of rivals.” It consisted of some of his biggest Republican challengers such as William Henry Seward and Salmon P. Chase as well as former big-name Democrats such as Gideon Welles and Edwin Stanton. This group of bipartisan men were fierce. They certainly didn’t always agree, but their collective strengths helped Lincoln keep our country together.

During World War II, Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt gave bipartisanship a shot as well. He appointed several Republicans to his cabinet and inner circle. Henry Stimson would become FDR’s secretary of war (the post that would later become the secretary of defense) and Frank Knox would enter as secretary of the Navy. Stimson was a major figure in GOP politics, having previously served two Republican presidents in their cabinets. Knox had been the Republican vice-presidential nominee in 1936. In addition to Stimson and Knox, several other Republicans were placed in military or intelligence roles under FDR. Republicans William Donovan and Allen Dulles would both have leadership positions in the Office of Strategic Services, the predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency.

At a time when many isolationists had seats in Congress and were opposed to U.S. intervention into World War II, FDR leaned on his bipartisan team to unite the country and fight fascism. His Republican aides played major roles in the passage of key wartime legislation such as the Lend-Lease Act which allowed the United States to send war supplies to allies like Great Britain prior to our entry into the war.

Those interested in learning more about these specific examples should read “Team of Rivals” by Doris Kearns Goodwin and “Uniting America” by Peter Shinkle. Both are fascinating reads.

Political parties and partisanship have been a reality in the United States as far back as our first president, George Washington. In his farewell address, he warned that partisanship makes the country vulnerable to such things as corruption and foreign influence. I would think that his point is well taken based on the complete dysfunction we see in Washington, D.C. today.

I, for one, say it’s time for our country to again embrace bipartisanship. History has proven that we accomplish our best when we work together.