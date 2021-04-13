GUEST COLUMN: Bipartisanship still possible. Starts with communication.

Being the son of a public school teacher, I literally grew up in classrooms across the Waterloo Schools. My mother was a beloved first-grade teacher for 18 years before losing her battle to cancer. She remained in the classroom against medical advice up until the very end. In her final moments, she made me promise that I would always continue to give back to students. It’s a promise I’ve kept for the last 12 years, visiting schools across Iowa frequently to read with children or guest speak to their classrooms. Even during COVID-19, I’ve zoomed into classes to chat with students. In fact, it was during one of those zoom calls last year that I was given an alarming wake-up call. A student asked me sadly “why everyone in politics were so mean to each other?” The student was in third grade. I knew at that moment that our political divisiveness was being noticed by children, and to me that wasn’t OK.
In January, I authored a column calling for unity. “Let’s come together in 2021 and make compromise great again. After all, if we don’t come together to fix our nation, we are dangerously on a track of coming together to destroy it,” I wrote.
Not long after my column, the social media posts of a current Waterloo teacher were brought to my attention. The public postings were all inappropriate and immature, but one in particular struck a nerve with me. “Republicans hate public education,” the teacher wrote on Facebook. This seemed to paint my political party with a pretty broad brush. After all, as I just explained, public education is in my blood. The same holds true for many Republicans that I know. What concerned me more than this teacher’s clear political bias was the fact that their students had 100% access to their social media accounts as did the rest of the community. Personally attacking and name calling people on Twitter in clear view of students isn’t helping keep our children from thinking everyone in politics hate each other.
I was blessed to have many great teachers growing up in Waterloo, none of whom so openly brought politics into the classroom. I’m grateful for that. One of those teachers was Denny McCabe, who in retirement has become more politically involved and even authors columns now that appear in this same publication. Seeing his recent activism, I wasn’t surprised that my old history teacher reached out to me in response to my criticism of one of his peers. McCabe is a strong supporter of the 1619 Project and finds himself in many battles with conservative politicians over it’s teaching. His frustration clearly showed in his message to me, as he also choose to put all Republicans in the same category of education haters. Rather than debate online, I decided to practice something I was taught in the Waterloo schools. There is no better communication than face to face. I invited McCabe to coffee. He accepted.
We met for more than two hours and I found myself almost instantly transported back into McCabe’s eight-grade history classroom at Hoover Middle School, a class many Hoover alums still remember fondly. At this coffee, however, I was no longer a student but instead a teacher as well. I appealed to McCabe to not be overtaken by the partisanship that’s polluting our country and to realize that placing one label on all members of a political party or any group is simply irrational. McCabe shared with me his experiences with current educators feeling silenced and his difficulty communicating with certain lawmakers. I talked. I listened. I learned. I learned a lot.
McCabe ends most of his columns with the phrase “retired, but still trying to teach.” McCabe isn’t trying, he’s doing. I’m grateful he put politics aside and had a constructive conversation with me. Despite the fact that we disagree on many topics, our meeting was proof that we accomplish much more working together than we do attacking one another behind the security of a computer screen. Bipartisanship is still possible if we are only willing to talk to each other.
Josh Wilson of Cedar Falls served as public liaison to Gov. Terry Branstad and as a communications director on Capitol Hill.