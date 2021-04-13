GUEST COLUMN: Bipartisanship still possible. Starts with communication.

I was blessed to have many great teachers growing up in Waterloo, none of whom so openly brought politics into the classroom. I’m grateful for that. One of those teachers was Denny McCabe, who in retirement has become more politically involved and even authors columns now that appear in this same publication. Seeing his recent activism, I wasn’t surprised that my old history teacher reached out to me in response to my criticism of one of his peers. McCabe is a strong supporter of the 1619 Project and finds himself in many battles with conservative politicians over it’s teaching. His frustration clearly showed in his message to me, as he also choose to put all Republicans in the same category of education haters. Rather than debate online, I decided to practice something I was taught in the Waterloo schools. There is no better communication than face to face. I invited McCabe to coffee. He accepted.