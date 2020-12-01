GUEST COLUMN: Bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act offers access to New market

Whether it’s corn, soybeans or livestock, Iowa’s farmers have a longstanding history of adapting to the market to ensure there will be an ample supply of the in-demand commodity. The voluntary carbon market and growing demand for carbon credits is no different. The push for access to voluntary carbon markets has surged recently as companies, farmers and ranchers continue to recognize both the environmental and economic benefits of sustainability. Currently, however, Iowa’s farmers face barriers to earning income from credits sold on the voluntary carbon market. But a bipartisan group in Congress is working to change that.
Earlier this summer, U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would direct the Department of Agriculture to help farmers, ranchers and landowners access new sources of income through carbon credits generated by adopting carbon dioxide-absorbing practices. The Growing Climate Solutions Act lays a foundation for agriculture to serve as a critical emissions reduction solution by making it easier for producers to participate in climate-resilient practices, navigate carbon markets and earn extra income through carbon sequestration.
One of the biggest barriers to participating in the growing carbon credit market is quantifying carbon capture and independent verification. The bill for the first time gives USDA a formal non-regulatory role in voluntary carbon markets, including creating an online “one stop shop” to help producers interested in carbon markets get their foot in the door. The new USDA website would serve as a comprehensive resource with information about how farmers can get started in the private-sector marketplace and opportunities to connect with USDA-certified entities to set up their carbon credit operation. The prospect of tapping USDA expertise to ensure farmers and ranchers have the best support possible to participate in private, voluntary carbon markets is a win-win for Iowa farmers, our economy and the environment.
This voluntary approach offers Iowa’s farmers a new and much-needed revenue stream at a time when now, more than ever, our ag communities can’t afford to leave any income opportunity on the table. The pandemic has had a significant impact on Iowa agriculture and could affect producers for decades to come. Iowa State University economists estimate Iowa farmers — namely corn, soybean, pork, beef and ethanol producers — stand to lose nearly $7 billion due to the public health emergency. The largest hits are to our ethanol producers, estimated to lose $2.5 billion, and hog producers, shorted an estimated $2.1 billion. Ethanol production accounts for over forty percent of Iowa’s corn crop annually.
Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have long been advocates for Iowa’s farm and ag families as well as champions of efforts to reduce emissions. In the next year, we hope they’ll join the bipartisan effort underway that recognizes agriculture’s role in mitigating the impact of climate change, and promote voluntary approaches to enhance our land and environment. We take great pride in being stewards of our land that value proactive approaches to sustainability. This common-sense legislation will provide a welcome boost to these efforts.
Tim Recker and Tim Burrack farm in Fayette County. Tim Burrack serves as a vice president of the Global Farmer Network.
