GUEST COLUMN: Bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act offers access to New market

Whether it’s corn, soybeans or livestock, Iowa’s farmers have a longstanding history of adapting to the market to ensure there will be an ample supply of the in-demand commodity. The voluntary carbon market and growing demand for carbon credits is no different. The push for access to voluntary carbon markets has surged recently as companies, farmers and ranchers continue to recognize both the environmental and economic benefits of sustainability. Currently, however, Iowa’s farmers face barriers to earning income from credits sold on the voluntary carbon market. But a bipartisan group in Congress is working to change that.

Earlier this summer, U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would direct the Department of Agriculture to help farmers, ranchers and landowners access new sources of income through carbon credits generated by adopting carbon dioxide-absorbing practices. The Growing Climate Solutions Act lays a foundation for agriculture to serve as a critical emissions reduction solution by making it easier for producers to participate in climate-resilient practices, navigate carbon markets and earn extra income through carbon sequestration.