GUEST COLUMN: Biology shall not be moved

The notion that one can be “born into the wrong body” implies divine error and mortal superiority.
That’s blasphemous.
God acts through men he gifted in surgical disciplines. By putting right impairments, they affirm his presence. Normality is established through divine arrangement.
God created Adam and Eve. Men and women exist with particular productive capacities.
Mutilating one to appear like the other accomplishes only crude counterfeiting and defiance of holy will.
Feminists are strongly implicated, too. They must object to what amounts to erasure of their unique sex.
Reassignment surgery is merely cosmetic. It doesn’t change DNA, through which overall physical development was determined. Bone density, muscle mass, lung capacity, and heart size are just four phenomena DNA governs. In addition to unchangeable DNA, life experience also informs. It is not negligible, cannot be stitched on or severed off.
Considering post-operative transsexuals sexes other than what they naturally are, based on external physical characteristics, amounts to the sexual objectification feminists traditionally decried.
Legislative recognition and civil rights protection are founded on the understanding that gender is immutable. Were that trait considered changeable, our laws would be shattered and our culture turned bottom over top.
Vital gains made by equality activists would vanish from legal codes. Workplace protections, political enfranchisement, economic independence, sports significance, and cultural distinction would cease to exist. And domestic violence shelters and public accommodations could no longer offer dignity.
Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro addressed this before one 2017 college audience:
“The idea that sex, or gender, are malleable is not true. I’m not denying your humanity, if you’re a transgender person. I’m saying that you are not the sex that you claim to be. You’re still a human being, and you’re a human being with an issue that I wish you God speed in dealing with in whatever way you see fit. But if you are going to dictate to me that I’m supposed to pretend – I’m supposed to pretend — that men are women, and women are men. No. My answer is no. I’m not going to modify basic biology because it threatens your subjective sense of what you are.”
An argument favoring transgenderism is that a consensus majority of the psychiatric profession today accepts gender dysphoria as a legitimate phenomenon. But to claim that recognition as indisputable is to believe that the psychiatric community’s majority is infallible. That consensus has changed, before. Homosexuality was in 1973 removed from the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
But to have been on it to begin with, a contrary judgment had to have been previously accepted by a majority in the same body. Who is to say the currently voguish gender dysphoria notion won’t in the future also be deemed erroneous?
After all, psychiatrists are human, people make errors in judgment, and cultural passions are not without bearing.
Waterloo writer DC Larson counts Daily Caller and American Thinker among his publishing credits.