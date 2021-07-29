GUEST COLUMN: Biology shall not be moved

“The idea that sex, or gender, are malleable is not true. I’m not denying your humanity, if you’re a transgender person. I’m saying that you are not the sex that you claim to be. You’re still a human being, and you’re a human being with an issue that I wish you God speed in dealing with in whatever way you see fit. But if you are going to dictate to me that I’m supposed to pretend – I’m supposed to pretend — that men are women, and women are men. No. My answer is no. I’m not going to modify basic biology because it threatens your subjective sense of what you are.”