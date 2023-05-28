Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I often think of longevity in terms of a baseball diamond. The average lifespan for a male in this country is 76 years. So, metaphorically speaking, at age 19 I was on first base; at 38 second base, at 57 third base, and at 76 home plate. I have made it past 80. My very able nurse practitioner recently reminded me that I’m “living on house money.” I took no offense. He was entirely correct.

Joe Biden’s candidacy for president of the United States has repeatedly been called into question because of his age. Biden would be 86 if he completes a second term. That concerns a lot of voters, including a sizable portion of the Democratic faithful.

In 2014, Ezekiel Emanuel, M.D., one of the architects of Obamacare and the chair of the Department of Medical Ethics at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote a very controversial piece in a 2014 issue of The Atlantic magazine entitled “Why I hope to die at 75.” Emanuel claimed Americans desperately want to believe in “compression of morbidity,” a hypothesis advanced in 1980 by Stanford researcher Dr. James F. Fries. According to Emanuel, Fries thinks that “as we extend our life spans into the 80s and 90s, we will be living healthier lives — more time before we have disabilities, and fewer disabilities overall. The claim is that with longer life, an ever-smaller proportion of our lives will be spent in a state of decline.” Although Fries emphasized exercise, keeping both mentally and physically fit, eating a healthy diet, etc., he recognized that there comes a point when the human body will begin to fail. But morbidity can be “compressed” into a relatively short period of time.

Emmanuel thinks the “compression of morbidity” hypothesis “tells us exactly what we want to believe: that we will live longer lives and then abruptly die with hardly any aches, pains, or physical deterioration — the morbidity traditionally associated with growing old.” But “as life has gotten longer, has it gotten healthier?”

Emmanuel does not think so. He cites numerous studies by medical researchers and demographers whose overall conclusion is that in “recent decades, increases in longevity seem to have been accompanied by increases in disability — not decreases.” So, what we are really witnessing is not a compression but an expansion of morbidity!

According to the CDC an older adult in the U.S. suffers a fall “every second of every day … making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group.” President Biden has fallen a few times since taking office, most notably while ascending the stairs to Air Force One in March 2021. He also fell off his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, in June 2022. The latter mishap prompted Donald Trump to ridicule Biden at a CPAC meeting: “We all smile when he falls down stairs and things. It's cute when he falls off his bicycle.”

Seriously? The former president’s remarks were demeaning. It was neither funny nor cute, especially when a fall at Biden’s age could result in a broken hip or a serious head injury. Trump himself is 76. Would he be laughing if he took a spill that landed him in the emergency room with a subdural hematoma?

Trump’s insensitive remarks aside, members of my generation are acutely aware of a stubborn fact: Once you round “third base” or reach “home plate,” your odds of cheating disease or disability decrease with the passage of time. The stark reality is that the “morbidity” shoe can drop at any moment. That’s just the way it is.

So, it is not “ageist” or unfair for voters to raise the issue of a presidential candidate’s age. It is a perfectly legitimate consideration.