GUEST COLUMN: Biden’s comprehensive plan for America's caregivers

The Biden Plan stands in sharp contrast to the Trump-Pence budgets over the last four years, which have consistently proposed reducing support for this workforce, through cutting or eliminating block grants and reducing funding for Medicaid and Medicare, already strapped in providing such services.

Fred Rogers said, “When I was a young boy and saw scary things in the news, my mother would always say, ‘Look for the helpers.’” Fred Rogers’ mother was right; we have again seen their value during the pandemic. Now, it is time to recognize their value in public policy. The Biden plan is thoughtful, detailed, pragmatic, and “quietly transformational” in this respect.

We are honored to be co-chairs of the Biden-Harris Helping Community Advisory Committee to advance this plan. Our committee includes grassroots leaders across the state in social work, education, and direct care fields. We are seeking to activate helping professionals around the plan, as these workers represent one in six voters.