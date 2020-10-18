GUEST COLUMN: Biden’s comprehensive plan for America's caregivers

The press has called it “quietly transformational’ and a “New Deal for America’s Helpers.” It embodies American values of compassion and hard work. It meets a pressing societal need for our future prosperity.
It is Joe Biden’s “Plan for a 21st Century Caregiving Workforce.” It may not receive much attention during the presidential campaign, but it deserves to.
The Biden plan calls for federal investments in expanding and strengthening the caregiving workforce over the next decade — those home care, child care, nursing, home visiting, and community health workers who have been recognized as heroes in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As society ages and more families are working even when their children are very young, the need for direct care workers and child care workers will only grow. They are essential to the dignity and well-being of our senior population. They are also essential to the healthy development of our youngest members of society and ensuring their parents are able to work and know their children receive the care they need. They are essential to responding to crises in family life, including pandemics like COVID-19.
The Biden plan commits to investing $775 billion over 10 years to create 3 million new jobs in the caregiving sector — and ensure better compensation, training, and professional standing for them. It recognizes these workers too often have been taken for granted, underpaid and undervalued.
The Biden Plan stands in sharp contrast to the Trump-Pence budgets over the last four years, which have consistently proposed reducing support for this workforce, through cutting or eliminating block grants and reducing funding for Medicaid and Medicare, already strapped in providing such services.
Fred Rogers said, “When I was a young boy and saw scary things in the news, my mother would always say, ‘Look for the helpers.’” Fred Rogers’ mother was right; we have again seen their value during the pandemic. Now, it is time to recognize their value in public policy. The Biden plan is thoughtful, detailed, pragmatic, and “quietly transformational” in this respect.
We are honored to be co-chairs of the Biden-Harris Helping Community Advisory Committee to advance this plan. Our committee includes grassroots leaders across the state in social work, education, and direct care fields. We are seeking to activate helping professionals around the plan, as these workers represent one in six voters.
More importantly, we are advancing this plan because it is an essential policy. When technology and artificial intelligence are taking over many sectors of the economy, this plan creates 3 million new jobs in a field that requires personal, human care and help. By making the compensation, training, support, and recognition for these jobs reflective of their value, it helps helpers be able to raise their own families and contribute to their communities economically.
The Biden plan can be accessed at (https://joebiden.com/caregiving/). As voters delve into the policies that candidates are presenting, we urge you to consider their positions on this critical part of our society and economy.
Charles Bruner is founder of the Iowa Biden-Harris Helping Community Advisory Committee, and Sally Pederson serves as a co-chair. Pederson served as the lieutenant governor of Iowa from 1999-2007.
