‘In God we trust.”
Can this American motto provide comfort to the citizens of our country today? I am not sure, but we certainly need some sort of reassurance in our lives.
I researched and was surprised to find out our country’s official motto, “In God We Trust,” is a rather contemporary phrase in relation to the 243 years the U.S. has existed. It was adopted by Congress in 1956. Seeing that phrase on our currency since I could read cemented this American phrase as a part of my belief system. Interestingly, the phrase “In God We Trust” appears on approximately 38 billion U.S. coins and 43 billion U.S. paper bills currently in circulation. That phrase touches many of us spiritually. It literally touches almost everyone in a physical way each day when we handle money.
Before 1956 our country’s motto was “E Pluribus Unum” which meant “one from many.” That original phrase emerges from the concept of the original 13 colonies combining into one indivisible nation.
The U.S.’s original population consisted primarily of people who were of the Christian religion. We were, as it has been put frequently, “God-fearing people.” When our county’s Founders set the foundation for our freedoms they developed checks and balances to keep our three branches of government “honest.” When our country was developed and the Founders proposed that citizens should have freedoms, it was all framed under a strict set of codes and morals their religion had taught them. There were specific laws established, and most can be tied to biblical citations and teachings such as the Ten Commandments’ “Thou shall not kill” (Exodus 20:13). How ironic that Donald Trump boasted right here in Iowa in 2016, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”
You have free articles remaining.
We are now realizing that through the various rules, laws, and even Justice Department memos, the president of the U.S. can demonstrate criminal and immoral behavior and not be indicted or convicted of a crime in our standard judicial system. All the American people can rely upon is a highly politicized method. In this system apparently very unscrupulous individuals make excuses for a very corrupt and immoral president. It would appear our county’s puritanical roots have slowly eroded. No longer do we trust in God, but we overwhelmingly seem to worship wealth and power. The very things our forefathers combated have now become a staple for American society.
America’s elections are the very backbone of our democracy. Elections are absolutely sacred. Through elections we maintain the idea of representation by the people. When we allow any foreign power to meddle or influence or actually change our votes, then it truly is a constitutional crises. In the same vein, if an American political party or an elected official tries to accept or gain help from any other country they break that absolute sacred right and trust. It is not only immoral and unpatriotic, but it is illegal. They are betrayers of our Constitution and all the American citizens they represent.
Different religions around the world have many times provided checks and balances for humanity. Presently only half of Americans are church members, down from 70% in 1999. Could this statistic explain why Republicans believe in “alternate facts” and why a terribly corrupt and dishonest person could become president? Most of all, could this explain why most all Republicans in Congress and 40% of the American public still support Donald Trump and his dishonest behaviors?
Somehow as a country we must find our moral compass again to guide us in the right direction to maintain this sacred democracy. I do believe the Democratic Party is trying to take steps to guide us in the right direction. I have to say, though, I have never been as disappointed as I am seeing other Americans defending and making excuses for Donald Trump’s behavior. Someday soon I hope our country can again believe in a concept like, “In God We Trust.” That concept entails and represents truthfulness and decency. Regardless of political affiliations, all Americans should work together for this goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.