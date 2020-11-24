GUEST COLUMN: Assess risk, while protecting your freedom, this Thanksgiving Day

Then, they do their best to follow the same guidelines the rest of us try to follow. Wear masks. Social distance. Wash hands.

And yet, the Mayo Clinic Health System in the Midwest just reported that 905 staff members have contracted the virus within the last two weeks. A full 93% caught it while out in their community—not at work.

When health care professionals — who follow safety protocols — test positive from community spread, it doesn’t seem logical to believe that the rest of us have any substantial control over this virus.

In the meantime, people must still put food on the table and a roof over their head. Many will go to work and interact with the public Wednesday and Friday, but are discouraged from being with their loved ones Thursday.

Senseless.

The Pilgrims found the rulings of King James unacceptable. They didn’t want to give up their freedoms. A two-month journey across a vast ocean in a 100-foot boat to an unknown land was a risk they were willing to take.

If you’re elderly or have underlying health conditions, stay home and stay safe. If you personally feel staying home is best for you and your family this Thanksgiving Day, follow your instincts and stay put.