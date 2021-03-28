GUEST COLUMN: As vaccine offers turning point, Tyson plays its part

The past year has tested us in ways we could never have anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic has been the greatest public health challenge in a century and has touched each of us in similarly unanticipated ways.
Throughout the pandemic, it has been inspiring to witness the resilience shown by so many. Nowhere has this been more apparent than among our frontline food and agricultural teams in communities like yours, working to ensure millions of families could continue to put food on their tables. At Tyson we educated our teams and transformed our plants, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on protective measures ranging from workstation dividers to temperature scanners to always on testing.
These reflections come at a time for optimism at what lays ahead. The U.S. is emerging from a challenging winter at an important juncture as the vaccine rollout accelerates. We now have a genuine opportunity to put the worst of the pandemic behind us. Tyson is continuing to do all it can to play its part in this national drive to educate and administer vaccinations. To date, more than 19,000 of our U.S. team members have been vaccinated through over 50 onsite events or through an external source coordinated by our 600 strong health services team and trusted medical partners. And we remain committed to ensure every team member who wants to be vaccinated will have an opportunity to do so.
Our team members, like many people, want to learn more about the vaccine to make an informed decision on whether to receive it. That’s why, in preparation for vaccinations, we have been providing expert resources to team members in multiple languages and have set up a hotline so team members may ask health experts questions.
Even as vaccinations become more readily available, it is critical we stay vigilant. We have come too far to let our guard down now and we all must stick to the basics that we know work. At Tyson we continue to provide team members and our facilities with the equipment and technology to protect them and we will carry many of these lessons with us long after this crisis is over.
Health, safety, and wellness will always remain our number one priority at Tyson Foods. Since taking on the position of chief medical officer, I have been so impressed at how seriously everyone at our local plants takes their role in protecting and advancing the lives of our teams and our plant communities. If we can make the coming weeks and months count, we will all be able to reflect on this spring and take pride in an unprecedented public health effort that helped overcome the pandemic.
Dr. Claudia Coplein is Chief Medical Officer at Tyson Foods.