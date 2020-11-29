GUEST COLUMN: Are we living in a utopia or a dystopia?

Because of the deterioration of education in public schools and colleges over the last 50 years or so (check the scores, which some now want to get rid of), George Orwell’s “1984” isn’t likely required reading because fewer and fewer “educated” people can read or understand it.

Let me help with my ever-handy Van Oort’s Cliff Notes: Corrupt, evil, power-hungry oligarchs (a small group of politically, socially, and economically amoral people) control everyone else’s lives, causing them misery, fear, and never-ending destruction of personal self-esteem and values: a dystopian world meagerly living on subsistence-level food, shelter, and clothing — and Big Brother — as long as one submits to control and conformity. Don’t fight it, idiot!

Dystopias directly contrast to utopias, in which all people — regardless of race, color, creed, sex, income, net worth, religion — have freedom, liberty, and justice for all. Inherent in utopias is the right to try, fail, succeed, if effort, mental and physical, are exerted at the individual’s choice of exertion. Careful: Don’t confuse failing with failure. One gets to try again — and again and again — if one wants. Requirement: one’s mental and physical efforts at some level of exertion. It’s up to the individual’s self-control and values. Caveat: Self-control/values offer no guarantees, and no Big Brother.