GUEST COLUMN: Are we living in a utopia or a dystopia?

Because of the deterioration of education in public schools and colleges over the last 50 years or so (check the scores, which some now want to get rid of), George Orwell’s “1984” isn’t likely required reading because fewer and fewer “educated” people can read or understand it.
Let me help with my ever-handy Van Oort’s Cliff Notes: Corrupt, evil, power-hungry oligarchs (a small group of politically, socially, and economically amoral people) control everyone else’s lives, causing them misery, fear, and never-ending destruction of personal self-esteem and values: a dystopian world meagerly living on subsistence-level food, shelter, and clothing — and Big Brother — as long as one submits to control and conformity. Don’t fight it, idiot!
Dystopias directly contrast to utopias, in which all people — regardless of race, color, creed, sex, income, net worth, religion — have freedom, liberty, and justice for all. Inherent in utopias is the right to try, fail, succeed, if effort, mental and physical, are exerted at the individual’s choice of exertion. Careful: Don’t confuse failing with failure. One gets to try again — and again and again — if one wants. Requirement: one’s mental and physical efforts at some level of exertion. It’s up to the individual’s self-control and values. Caveat: Self-control/values offer no guarantees, and no Big Brother.
So, here’s the nub of the issue between dystopias and utopias: No self-control, no freedom, but dehumanizing safety and security at subsistence levels— guaranteed, as long as one submits, idiot! This, therefore, precludes any avenue for advancement out of your subsistence. Learn to love your misery, fear, and denial of self-esteem. Ugly, isn’t it? Utopia, on the other hand, offers opportunity, because if you are really you, and you get to be in an utopia, you don’t need me or anyone to help you be you: You have self-esteem from which follows personal freedom, liberty, and justice for all. Beautiful, isn’t it?
Now, I freely admit there is no 100% utopia on this Earth as yet. However, I do know 100% there are lots of dystopias: China, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, and others headed that way: Chile and Turkey, etc. Life in these countries, except for the oligarchs, is ugly. How did they get this way?
Joseph Stalin, who’s credited with killing around 25 million Russians on his assent to oligarchic power, said some version of “It’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes.”
While there is no perfect utopia on Earth, the United States of America is the closest humanity has come, warts and all: slavery, unfair legal systems, racism, sexism. Now, compare these warts with my list of dystopian countries: no constitution or bill of rights like ours, no opportunities for upward mobility any way unless one sells one’s soul to the oligarchs. Only ugliness. So, while America is working on wart removal, who/what has really held us back? Answer: Democrats/liberals/progressives/socialists/communists. Ever since Andrew Jackson’s Trail of Tears, Judge Taney’s Dred Scott decision, Woodrow Wilson’s resegregating government employees and the military, FDR’s usurping individual retirement responsibility with Social Security, Lyndon Johnson “giving” us our Great Society and Vietnam War, Barack Obama’s promising to transform America, Chuck Schumer’s pronouncing, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world,” nationally America the Beautiful is becoming America the Ugly. And now it’s local.
A Nov. 13 Cedar Falls’ survey says we citizens want reparations to make up for past harms. Enabling shallow thinkers to feel good, reparations, really like buying ninth century indulgences, expose their ugly, empty morality, such as white guilt; shallow people’s rationalization for who they are, morally hollow — their ugly dystopia which patronizes Blacks. Such condescension by hollow white people! Paraphrasing David Webb, Black commentator, “Don’t pat me on the head; I want opportunity. I want off the plantation.” Beautiful!
Larry Van Oort of Cedar Falls is a retired businessman and teacher.
