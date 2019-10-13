In this day of emotionally unhinged political rants, media-promoted character assassination, and hostile partisan gridlock, both Congress and the president are severely hampered in their proper roles. Why is this happening?
The heart of the answer is that our society has rejected belief in objective truth (unchanging truth), particularly, the truth of God’s word as the fundamental standard for human behavior — both moral and civil. In its place we have exalted human reason, human feelings, and human opinion. So, it is predictable that individual opinion enforced by emotions will dominate in the halls of government.
On the other hand, if a common belief in objective truth were to prevail, opinion supported only by hype would be judged for what it is, namely, “crazy talk” (the rantings of a demagogue or of the emotionally unstable). Thankfully, when objective truth is acknowledged, “crazy talk” would be easily recognized on both sides of the aisle and quickly dismissed. But today, in a culture of rampant emotionalism, relativity of all truth, and the omniscient reign of individual opinion, we can expect to experience gridlock and difficulty for both Congress and the president to carry out their proper governmental tasks.
However, when people on both sides of an issue believe in objective truth, then there can be meaningful debate; because words would communicate mutually recognizable ideas, which would be less subject to emotional distortion.
Objective truth is the “glue” that holds a society together. Historically, the glue that held this great experiment in liberty and democracy (America) together was the common belief expressed in the Declaration of Independence, “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The declaration identified the nation’s foundational belief in a benevolent creator who is involved in the affairs of men. This was the glue which held this country together, in spite of the diversity of peoples, languages, and cultures.
This common belief in mankind’s creation in the image of God and, therefore, his infinite value and godly purpose, has made it possible for disparate peoples who immigrated to the U.S. to communicate with one another. This communication involved disagreement, debate, compromise, and agreement on a course of action that did not require hype or character assassination.
You have free articles remaining.
Unfortunately, today we live in a media-dominated society in which lies, gossip, character assassination, and political correctness have become tools of the trade. There seems to be no bad conscience about this tactic, because God and his word of truth have been replaced by human opinion, human emotion, and moral relativism.
This trend toward the loss of trust in objective truth and the increasing dominance of subjectivity and emotionalism in public discourse has been encouraged by key Supreme Court decisions against prayer, reading of the Bible, and posting of the Ten Commandments in our public schools. These actions of the high court have helped to undermine the public’s belief in objective truth, namely, the truth of God’s word.
Also, the tsunami against biblical truth has been magnified by the ascendency of the false assumption that the Darwinian doctrine of evolution is a scientifically verified hypothesis and is applicable to the study of the natural and social sciences as well as the study of law.
This notion of the evolutionary character of law and thus of the American Constitution as a “living document” which must be constantly reinterpreted in the light of the changing culture, is another factor which has caused the political rhetoric to degenerate into hype and character assassination.
If our American society does not return to its roots in biblical beliefs and values, which are the glue that has held us together as a nation, we can expect the political tsunami to increase in partisan rancor, the emotional defense of ill-considered political opinions, and a speedy balkanization of the United States. In other words, the breaking up of this great nation into several separate and hostile pieces.
God preserve us from the self-destruction of America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.