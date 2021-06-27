GUEST COLUMN: An uncomfortable conversation with an old white man

The April 22, The Courier contained an article detailing how the Human Rights Commission asked the Cedar Falls mayor and council to watch Emmanuel Acho’s “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” I watched four of his presentations and transcribed a portion of his June 30, 2020, YouTube program.
Email question: “Emmanuel, what about broken, Black families? Isn’t that the biggest contributing factor to lack of success of Black people?”
Emmanuel Acho: “Statistically, you may be right. Sixty-four percent of Black people grow up in a home with one parent as opposed to 24% of white people. Growing up in a single-parent home makes it four times more likely to be impoverished, twice as likely to drop out of school, and significantly more likely to end up in jail. But I thought about and realized it’s not that Black don’t know how to love. It’s not that Black people don’t know how to commit. Think about the history, the initial fracture in broken Black family. The initial fracture in the Black home started with slavery. Prior to 1865, remember, Black people were viewed as property, not people.
So when I think about that, I understand that this fracture in the broken Black family is the reason it exists to a degree is because marriage has only been lawful for Black people for five generations. I don’t say that as an excuse but to give you understanding.”
Acho’s statistics are correct concerning problems resulting from a single-parent family. However, his explanation for this problem is invalid because we have the intervening history of Black marriage and resilience. The U.S. Census shows from 1890 until about 1960, as a percentage, Blacks thirty-five and over had more significant marriage numbers than whites. A study of family structure in 1880 Philadelphia showed that three-quarters of Black families were nuclear families, composed of two parents and children. In New York City in 1925, 85% of Black households had two parents. Statistics confirm these strong Black fathers did not let history disrupt their dedication to a two-parent family. Unfortunately, the commitment of those fathers lacks in some quarters of the Black community today, and uncomfortable conversations need to occur — children’s lives matter.
Acho could have included a positive two-parent home effect on children’s school behavior. I quote from Jason L. Riley’s Wall Street Journal column dated May 12: “In a 2019 report by the Institute for Family Studies, sociologists Nicholas Zill and W. Bradford Wilcox found that Black students living with both married parents had suspension rates that not only were less than half as large as those for other blacks, but also less than the suspension rates for white students from families that weren’t intact.” Another statistic notes Black students with two parents in the home outperform children from single-parent families. Uncomfortable conversations need to occur — fathers matter.
An unfortunate flaw in uncomfortable conversations is the focus on one side of a two-sided problem. We correctly focus on the white population’s obligations, responsibilities, and failures, to our society while ignoring Black obligations, responsibilities, and failures. The Human Rights Commission should go where no others have gone and address this oversight. If we desire a more just society, all society’s members must acknowledge and share responsibility and obligations to better our community life.
Don Miller of Waterloo is a retired business owner and interested citizen. Civil comments welcome at tcydb22@yahoo.com.