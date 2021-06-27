GUEST COLUMN: An uncomfortable conversation with an old white man

Emmanuel Acho: “Statistically, you may be right. Sixty-four percent of Black people grow up in a home with one parent as opposed to 24% of white people. Growing up in a single-parent home makes it four times more likely to be impoverished, twice as likely to drop out of school, and significantly more likely to end up in jail. But I thought about and realized it’s not that Black don’t know how to love. It’s not that Black people don’t know how to commit. Think about the history, the initial fracture in broken Black family. The initial fracture in the Black home started with slavery. Prior to 1865, remember, Black people were viewed as property, not people.