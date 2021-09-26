GUEST COLUMN: An open letter to local school boards

Thanks to the officials instituting a temporary mask mandate in the elementary schools. This is a great first step and acknowledgement of how schools can contribute to public health.
I also understand the predicament you all find yourselves in. No matter your decision, you will be castigated and blamed because public health has been weaponized and politicized. So, let’s be honest about it. You are in the situation you are in not because of a struggle between freedom and public health, but because we have legitimized bullying as a political tool. I know how proud you are — as I am, having seen the good instilled in my own children — of recent anti-bullying efforts. We need to stand up to the bullies because they simply follow power, not reason, not science, nor what is good for the most vulnerable.
Bullies prey on the weak to gain power. They don’t listen to arguments or attempt to understand; they simply insist on their own immovable view. Bullies also push their ways under cover of moral principles. They often look to exonerate their horrendous behavior because, as a team of Dutch researchers tells us, “scientists and practitioners today tend to agree that it predominantly involves proactive, strategic, and goal-directed behavior.” In other words, bullying is a social process, not a problem with an individual or a few individuals.
And here we are, confronted with bullies who refuse to follow the most inoffensive of directions (wearing a mask) because of a host of reasons that are based in logical fallacy (like slippery slope arguments) or outright lies (like becoming infertile). Their inaction poses a threat to those most vulnerable in our community — those who cannot be vaccinated because they are immunocompromised. Anti-mask activists prey on the vulnerable to gain power, not for some lofty or noble defense of freedom.
Fortunately the researchers I cite offer a solution. They conclude that “Rather than solving specific bullying situations or helping particular victims, it is the norm that bullying is a way to achieve peer status that should be altered.” In short, local school boards need to depoliticize the bullying and the bullies. Don’t give them the air to further hurt our community. They will cry and try lawsuits, though I expect them to go nowhere given the long history in the U.S. of seat belts, no public smoking, and vaccines. They will also try to paint you as individuals as freedom-hating liberals who are trampling their rights. But their motive is is not freedom, it is their own clamor for social status.
Given the no-win situation, following reason and science and good moral responsibility teaches us all. Be the adults who teach a moral lesson, not a false Solomon who ends up hurting both sides in a sham of “fairness.” Institute a mask mandate for all school buildings so that we may do right by the least among us. Change the socially acceptable ways to achieve status and political power from bullying to consideration and kindness.
David M. Grant is an associated professor in the English department at University of Northern Iowa. The views expressed here are his alone.
