GUEST COLUMN: An open letter to local school boards

Thanks to the officials instituting a temporary mask mandate in the elementary schools. This is a great first step and acknowledgement of how schools can contribute to public health.

I also understand the predicament you all find yourselves in. No matter your decision, you will be castigated and blamed because public health has been weaponized and politicized. So, let’s be honest about it. You are in the situation you are in not because of a struggle between freedom and public health, but because we have legitimized bullying as a political tool. I know how proud you are — as I am, having seen the good instilled in my own children — of recent anti-bullying efforts. We need to stand up to the bullies because they simply follow power, not reason, not science, nor what is good for the most vulnerable.

Bullies prey on the weak to gain power. They don’t listen to arguments or attempt to understand; they simply insist on their own immovable view. Bullies also push their ways under cover of moral principles. They often look to exonerate their horrendous behavior because, as a team of Dutch researchers tells us, “scientists and practitioners today tend to agree that it predominantly involves proactive, strategic, and goal-directed behavior.” In other words, bullying is a social process, not a problem with an individual or a few individuals.