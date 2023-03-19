The number of “keyboard warriors” continues to increase each year with more and more people expressing their discontent with elected officials and political parties on social media. Americans spend hours trolling each other on Facebook, Twitter and countless other platforms offering up their partisan commentary around the clock. This political outrage isn’t carrying over to the ballot box, however, with the number of active voters remaining steady at embarrassingly low percentages.
U.S. election statistics show that a shocking one-third of eligible voters choose not to participate in presidential elections every four years. We did see slightly higher numbers in the brutal 2020 Trump/Biden contest but only time will tell if that will be the new norm. Participation in midterm elections is even worse with more than half of voters not showing up. The worst numbers are still local elections with voter turnout often well below 30%.
People are also reading…
President Abraham Lincoln said it best, “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”
Lincoln’s words still ring true today with an alarming number of Americans turning their backs on elections. Let’s take a closer look at some voter data from right in our own backyard. Just this month in Black Hawk County only 2,868 voters out of 85,876 registered chose to participate in the Hawkeye Community College special bond election. A special election to fill a vacant city council seat in Waterloo was also on the ballot. The winner of that council seat was elected with 296 total votes. Just more than 400 people in that Waterloo district even took the time to vote.
To be fair, special elections have always historically drawn the lowest number of voters but if we look at municipal elections in general the numbers are still pathetic. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green represents a city of more than 40,000 people, yet in 2021, was elected with a mere 3,534 votes. Just less than 7,000 total Cedar Falls voters went to the polls in that run-off election. That same year in Waterloo, Mayor Quentin Hart, who represents around 67,000 people, was elected with only 7,786 votes. Just 13,395 voted in general.
It’s hard to understand why so few care to participate in their governments, especially those that are closest to them. I’ve found that a majority of my neighbors can’t even name one member of their local city council and believe it or not some can’t even tell you who their mayor is. While it may be hard to get to know presidents and members of Congress personally, since they conduct their business away in Washington, D.C., mayors and city councils are incredibly accessible. They live and work right in our communities.
Some believe it’s the timing of local elections that keep the public uninterested. For example, school board elections in Iowa were held randomly in September for years and saw some of the worst turnouts. Iowa has recently moved these elections to November to coincide with regularly scheduled general elections. The move did shine a brighter light on these races. Some now believe it’s worth exploring moving mayoral and city council races off their traditional odd year schedule and onto even years to join midterm and presidential cycles.
The bottom line is this. Our political discourse in this country is at dangerous levels. People are angry. They feel disconnected and unheard. Just remember that complaining about politics in person or online is every American’s right. Frankly, over the last decade we’ve gotten pretty damn good at it. In order to truly impact the public policy process, however, Americans must start taking advantage of a much more important right … their right to vote.
Tips to pay off your mortgage faster, and more videos to improve your life
Check out these tips to help pay off your mortgage faster, here are 12 ways to help reduce your risk of dementia, and more videos to improve your life.
There are a number of ways to pay off your mortgage faster. Here are just a few of the options out there. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Dementia is now the most feared consequence of aging, but many people are not doing enough to ward it off in later life. Because of this, expe…
We’ve all been there - you start baking something delicious only to realize you don’t have one essential ingredient. Here are some substitutio…
Working out can provide major benefits, but for some it can also cause issues.
Skincare is important and there are ways to make it more effective. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
Job interviews are always nerve wrecking. Due to the pandemic, video interviews became more popular and these come with their own set of chall…
Diet culture has given many people the wrong idea about foods that are naturally high in fat. Healthy fats or monounsaturated and polyunsatura…
As labor unionization and employees quitting their jobs has trended upwards, it's clear that workers have had enough of toxic work environments.
It’s always good to have food in your home that doesn’t need to be refrigerated in case of emergencies.
If you do any of these things, the time to make a change is now! Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Long layovers can be hard on the body and mind, but you can make them better. Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Food delivery is great, but that can get expensive. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some food ideas that are also tasty to your budget.
Here are some tips on how to get better sleep.
A University of Michigan study found that older adults engaging in this activity are less likely to feel isolated.
It’s worth knowing which kinds of salts are good for you