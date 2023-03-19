The number of “keyboard warriors” continues to increase each year with more and more people expressing their discontent with elected officials and political parties on social media. Americans spend hours trolling each other on Facebook, Twitter and countless other platforms offering up their partisan commentary around the clock. This political outrage isn’t carrying over to the ballot box, however, with the number of active voters remaining steady at embarrassingly low percentages.

U.S. election statistics show that a shocking one-third of eligible voters choose not to participate in presidential elections every four years. We did see slightly higher numbers in the brutal 2020 Trump/Biden contest but only time will tell if that will be the new norm. Participation in midterm elections is even worse with more than half of voters not showing up. The worst numbers are still local elections with voter turnout often well below 30%.

President Abraham Lincoln said it best, “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.”

Lincoln’s words still ring true today with an alarming number of Americans turning their backs on elections. Let’s take a closer look at some voter data from right in our own backyard. Just this month in Black Hawk County only 2,868 voters out of 85,876 registered chose to participate in the Hawkeye Community College special bond election. A special election to fill a vacant city council seat in Waterloo was also on the ballot. The winner of that council seat was elected with 296 total votes. Just more than 400 people in that Waterloo district even took the time to vote.

To be fair, special elections have always historically drawn the lowest number of voters but if we look at municipal elections in general the numbers are still pathetic. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green represents a city of more than 40,000 people, yet in 2021, was elected with a mere 3,534 votes. Just less than 7,000 total Cedar Falls voters went to the polls in that run-off election. That same year in Waterloo, Mayor Quentin Hart, who represents around 67,000 people, was elected with only 7,786 votes. Just 13,395 voted in general.

It’s hard to understand why so few care to participate in their governments, especially those that are closest to them. I’ve found that a majority of my neighbors can’t even name one member of their local city council and believe it or not some can’t even tell you who their mayor is. While it may be hard to get to know presidents and members of Congress personally, since they conduct their business away in Washington, D.C., mayors and city councils are incredibly accessible. They live and work right in our communities.

Some believe it’s the timing of local elections that keep the public uninterested. For example, school board elections in Iowa were held randomly in September for years and saw some of the worst turnouts. Iowa has recently moved these elections to November to coincide with regularly scheduled general elections. The move did shine a brighter light on these races. Some now believe it’s worth exploring moving mayoral and city council races off their traditional odd year schedule and onto even years to join midterm and presidential cycles.

The bottom line is this. Our political discourse in this country is at dangerous levels. People are angry. They feel disconnected and unheard. Just remember that complaining about politics in person or online is every American’s right. Frankly, over the last decade we’ve gotten pretty damn good at it. In order to truly impact the public policy process, however, Americans must start taking advantage of a much more important right … their right to vote.