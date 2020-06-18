Guest Column: American restaurants need federal aid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all have a favorite place to eat. For some, it’s a popular chain restaurant providing the quick comfort of an affordable and consistent menu. For others, it might be a family-owned diner where they know your order by heart, or the fancy restaurant where you celebrated a special event.

All these places have one thing in common: a well-stocked pantry of food items. The same goes for the lunches our schoolchildren eat, the foods prepared for our elderly family members living in senior centers and meals for hospital patients and health care workers, many toiling on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The preparation of these meals would not be possible without a vibrant supply chain of food and products provided by family-owned companies like mine in the food service distribution industry.

Since the economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus, restaurants and schools have had to pivot. Some restaurants were able to adapt their menus to takeout only, and public schools are offering grab-and-go meals for students who need them. Likewise, many food service distributors — vital partners to these entities — have switched up their business model. But despite their greatest efforts, these changes will not be enough to survive.