GUEST COLUMN: America’s history and identity at risk

This article was written without regard to, and was not inspired by, the events of January 6. These comments were fully completed in December.

As I recently worked on booting 2020 out my door, I was reminded of some thoughts and comments I’ve expressed during the last year. Some may have expired, some may be enduring, and some may be proven over time to be off base.

A new emphasis on political correctness has squeezed onto the scene along with many new concepts and revised interpretations for old ideas. Recent versions of identity politics and intolerance soon followed. Trigger warnings, safe spaces, cultural appropriation, and microaggression sprouted from these ideas. Led by new and angrier judgments about tolerance, we’ve arrived at a point in a continuum that seems dominated by what’s been dubbed “cancel culture.”

2020 will forever be associated with destruction or desecration of statues and historical sites. Included were revered historical figures such as national anthem composer Francis Scott Key, former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Union General Ulysses S. Grant, and President George Washington. Even abolitionist President Lincoln’s name is being removed from schools and public places. A radical ideal is being enforced through uncontrolled, and violently enforced change.