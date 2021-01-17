GUEST COLUMN: America’s history and identity at risk

This article was written without regard to, and was not inspired by, the events of January 6. These comments were fully completed in December.
As I recently worked on booting 2020 out my door, I was reminded of some thoughts and comments I’ve expressed during the last year. Some may have expired, some may be enduring, and some may be proven over time to be off base.
A new emphasis on political correctness has squeezed onto the scene along with many new concepts and revised interpretations for old ideas. Recent versions of identity politics and intolerance soon followed. Trigger warnings, safe spaces, cultural appropriation, and microaggression sprouted from these ideas. Led by new and angrier judgments about tolerance, we’ve arrived at a point in a continuum that seems dominated by what’s been dubbed “cancel culture.”
2020 will forever be associated with destruction or desecration of statues and historical sites. Included were revered historical figures such as national anthem composer Francis Scott Key, former slave and abolitionist Frederick Douglass, Union General Ulysses S. Grant, and President George Washington. Even abolitionist President Lincoln’s name is being removed from schools and public places. A radical ideal is being enforced through uncontrolled, and violently enforced change.
Declaring racial and social justice objectives seems to quiet most serious opposition. Many governors and mayors believed the best way to react to this violent destruction was to “stand down,” thereby giving tacit permission to continue the destruction. As expected, violence spread widely, and we haven’t seen the end of it. As Abraham Lincoln stated: “Mobs beget mobs.”
Today’s new emphasis on identity politics classifies Martin Luther King Jr.’s instructions to ignore skin color as a racist idea. Consider the term “tolerance.” I remember when being tolerant meant genuine acceptance but didn’t require agreement or approval. Today, many on the far left are likely to classify peaceful acceptance, without agreement and vocal support, as blatant intolerance.
I’m quite emotional about what we’ve lost through this process of “cancellation.” I’m saddened by the fact that some feel this destruction serves a meaningful purpose. Any such purpose was forsaken when anarchists and terrorists stole the public stage from legitimate and peaceful social justice demonstrators. Too often, anarchists and thugs are now leading what started out as a movement seeking valid and honorable objectives.
I’m sad about the destruction of white and minority owned businesses, and the homes of Americans of all races. I’m sad about the loss of lives in the turmoil that eventually outnumbered the lost lives originally being protested. The permanence of the destruction deepens my sadness.
Radicalism is developing in many institutions. Numerous city councils have seriously considered eliminating or defunding police departments. Who could ever have imagined that Americans would be arguing about the importance of enforcing law and order?
A group I would consider radical, the “Trump Accountability Project,” is identifying and developing a list of those who supported or worked for Trump. Is this an archive for directing future retribution? Will it promote unity? It seems unity isn’t what many want.
In his dystopian novel “1984,” George Orwell dramatically expressed some of my frustrations: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered … those who control the past, control the future.”
Earlier, I used the term “culture.” Doesn’t a true culture have a base of philosophical consistency, with moral and ethical absolutes? There’s nothing resembling my definition of “culture” at the end of this radical rainbow. Considering America’s fragile condition, continuing these developments is cultural suicide.
It’s time to fix the many things that need fixing, while forsaking attempts to cancel our sense of history and identity. Let’s take ownership of our flaws without denying history, and work to reverse the destructive power of intolerance. We must keep this country together despite ourselves, and despite the foolish utopian intentions of those trying to fundamentally change America.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.