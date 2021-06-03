GUEST COLUMN: America needs a 'Congressional mulligan Stew'

When I was a child my dad cooked supper one weekend and said he was going to make a “Mulligan (Hobo) Stew”. After questioning what that was, my brother and I learned a new story about our father that night.
Dad was one of 13 children in his family living in only a three room house in the middle of an Iowa timber. My dad found himself “riding the rails” as a hobo after his father forced him to quit school at age 14. This was 1932 during the Great Depression with twelve million Americans unemployed. Until Dad enlisted in the military in 1941, he could only find part-time work, working for food or joining the hobos who begged for food where their trains stopped.
One day a dozen of these railroad riders decided to make a Mulligan (Hobo) Stew. Everyone collected meat and vegetables and came back that night to combine it in a pot over a campfire. Even though homeless and jobless, they found a common purpose in unifying their efforts to create something meaningful. Dad said they all “dined under the stars and felt like kings.” He said it was the best stew he had ever eaten and could never get his own versions that good.
If my father could’ve tasted that stew again, he’d probably find it subpar. But it just wasn’t the food or its flavor my dad had tasted then. He had tasted the feeling of working with others for a common purpose. These dozen men fell asleep that night with a belly full of pride and unity.
This generation is gone, but if they could see America now, they’d be shocked and ashamed. They’d be in disbelief of Jan. 6. Many of them fought to protect America’s democracy during a terrible war. Could they ever believe that thousands of fellow Americans would hold a bloody and deadly insurrection to take over the U.S. Capitol? Or believe that these insurrectionists were inspired directly by the sitting president? Or believe this mob built a gallows chanting to hang the vice president? Would they believe that GOP members of both Houses of Congress have downplayed this event or are denying this happened?
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., has downplayed the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, comparing the mob’s breaching of the building to a “normal tourist visit.” In addition, most GOP members of Congress are still claiming that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. Despite dozens of failed legal challenges that the GOP made in numerous states about possible election fraud, they were all dismissed. GOP judges in GOP states with GOP governors ruled there was no election fraud.
Congressional members are in positions of power and influence. Their systemic spreading of misinformation, mistrust and lying is creating a national democracy crisis. There have always been differences of opinion about national policies between political parties, but presently and during the Trump era, there have been few defined policies for the Republican Party. What is now substituting as policy for the GOP is the deceit, defiance, lies, and disinformation displayed by Trump. Total divisiveness had started after the George W. Bush era when Republicans voted no to anything Barack Obama and Democrats wanted to do to improve our country. By 2017 Republicans had reportedly voted 100 times to repeal Obamacare, but the GOP never did devise a national health plan of its own. With little policy to attract voters to the GOP they have resorted to falsely claiming election fraud, gerrymandering, and limiting voting in order to win elections. Even though Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has been no angel in the past when it comes to deception, the current GOP lies being served are too hard for her to swallow, and she is disavowing them.
What our country needs right now is a “Congressional Mulligan Stew.” With no recipe or policy ingredients, it is difficult for Republicans to add anything meaningful to the congressional “pot.” What the GOP is bringing to the supper table now is a big helping of deceit, dishonesty and divisiveness. A stew full of honesty and unity in Congress is well overdo. Republicans and Democrats need to work together to insure all generations can be proud of America again.
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.