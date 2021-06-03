GUEST COLUMN: America needs a 'Congressional mulligan Stew'

This generation is gone, but if they could see America now, they’d be shocked and ashamed. They’d be in disbelief of Jan. 6. Many of them fought to protect America’s democracy during a terrible war. Could they ever believe that thousands of fellow Americans would hold a bloody and deadly insurrection to take over the U.S. Capitol? Or believe that these insurrectionists were inspired directly by the sitting president? Or believe this mob built a gallows chanting to hang the vice president? Would they believe that GOP members of both Houses of Congress have downplayed this event or are denying this happened?

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., has downplayed the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, comparing the mob’s breaching of the building to a “normal tourist visit.” In addition, most GOP members of Congress are still claiming that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. Despite dozens of failed legal challenges that the GOP made in numerous states about possible election fraud, they were all dismissed. GOP judges in GOP states with GOP governors ruled there was no election fraud.

Congressional members are in positions of power and influence. Their systemic spreading of misinformation, mistrust and lying is creating a national democracy crisis. There have always been differences of opinion about national policies between political parties, but presently and during the Trump era, there have been few defined policies for the Republican Party. What is now substituting as policy for the GOP is the deceit, defiance, lies, and disinformation displayed by Trump. Total divisiveness had started after the George W. Bush era when Republicans voted no to anything Barack Obama and Democrats wanted to do to improve our country. By 2017 Republicans had reportedly voted 100 times to repeal Obamacare, but the GOP never did devise a national health plan of its own. With little policy to attract voters to the GOP they have resorted to falsely claiming election fraud, gerrymandering, and limiting voting in order to win elections. Even though Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has been no angel in the past when it comes to deception, the current GOP lies being served are too hard for her to swallow, and she is disavowing them.