GUEST COLUMN: Abortion and rape-related pregnancies

The Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case will have momentous consequences for Iowa. L.A. Times congressional reporter Jennifer Haberkorn recently noted that “if Mississippi’s law is upheld and the court rewrites Roe, the lack of rape and incest exceptions could be replicated in many other conservative states.”

Many in the pro-life movement have traditionally held that there should be exceptions to any law banning abortion. But when a reporter recently asked Gov. Kim Reynolds if she would allow exceptions, she replied: “I am pro-life, I am proud to be. I am going to do everything I can to defend the unborn, who can’t defend themselves.” Does that mean that she will no longer recognize rape and incest as exceptions, if Roe v Wade is overturned? Senate File 359, which Reynolds signed in 2018, specified four “medically necessary” exceptions: rape, incest, miscarriage, and fetal abnormality incompatible with life. But that was 2018. One wonders if her position has changed.

Estimates on the number of rape-related pregnancies in the U. S. vary widely. A frequently cited 1996 study puts the annual number at about 32,000. More recent studies calculate the number somewhat smaller. But one rape-related pregnancy is one too many.

In a famous 1971 article in Philosophy and Public Affairs Judith Thomson, after conceding that a fetus is a person with a right to life, puts forth the following hypothetical case: You wake up one morning and discover that, without your prior knowledge or consent, you are in a hospital bed hooked up to a “famous unconscious violinist.” The “Society of Music Lovers” kidnapped you during the night and is using your kidneys as a kind of dialysis machine that is filtering toxins from the violinist’s blood. The procedure will work, but it will take nine months. If you are unplugged from the violinist, he will die. While it would be exceedingly kind of you to stay in that hospital bed for nine months and save the violinist’s life, Thomson thinks it outrageous for anyone to claim you have a moral obligation to do so. She thinks a parallel can be drawn in the case of a woman victimized by rape.

Thomson’s argument depends on the relevant features of resemblance between you and the rape victim. What are the relevant features? Both cases involve coercion. You were kidnapped; the rape victim was forced to have sex. Both cases involve death. If you are unplugged from the violinist, he will die. If the rape victim has an abortion, the fetus dies. Thomson thinks that just as you have no moral obligation to save the violinist’s life, the rape victim has no moral obligation to carry a fetus to term.

Thomson admits that the fetus is a person with a right to life. But she thinks the right to life is not the right to “to be given at least the bare minimum one needs for continued life.” Rather it is the right “not to be killed unjustly.” So, do you do the violinist an injustice by unplugging yourself from him if he has no right to the use of your kidneys in the first place? No! “The fact that for continued life the violinist needs the continued use of your kidneys does not establish that he has a right to be given the continued use of your kidneys. … For nobody has any right to use your kidneys unless you give him this right.” So, if a rape victim has not “given the unborn person a right to the use of her body for food and shelter,” the fetus cannot claim such a right. How, then, can a rape-related abortion be an unjust killing?

Thomson’s argument is controversial. Some citizens will say the analogy she employs is bizarre or that the rape victim should just find in her heart to be a Good Samaritan and let the fetus live. Others will argue that a woman victimized by sexual violence has suffered an unspeakable harm attended with physical trauma, conflicting emotions, and confusion, and she alone should have the right to choose what to do.

Do you think the rape victim has a moral duty to be kind? Or is it simply asking too much to require her to be a Good Samaritan?

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017. The views expressed here are his own.

