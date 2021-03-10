GUEST COLUMN: AARP Iowa commemorates the anniversary of the pandemic

Since March 2020, Iowa has seen more than 5,500 deaths due to COVID-19. A staggering 98% of those deaths have been Iowans over 50. Since the early days of the pandemic, AARP Iowa has been talking with members across the state and hearing their concerns.

From the early days of widespread quarantine and lockdown, we heard worries over the safety of groceries and mail. We heard about the concerns of those still working to keep us healthy, fed, and cared for. And the scammers came calling. From stimulus payment schemes to miracle virus cures and vaccination access lies, Iowans were on high alert.

We especially heard about the devastation of being separated from loved ones.

“My mom is 85 and been home alone for weeks. Her … isolation is taking a toll. Even with phone calls it is still not the same as a in person visit.”

— April 2020, AARP Iowa

member