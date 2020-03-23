GUEST COLUMN: A view from Black Hawk County’s COVID-19 huddle

At the Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center, life is a buzz of activity. While practicing good social distancing, a minimal number of health department staff are carefully monitoring communications from the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the hospitals are collaborating on ways to make supplies and personal protective equipment last.

Staffers are calling in to work with schools and day cares on meal-serving plans, and local elected officials are working together to ensure that their policies reflect the current tempo of events and efforts happening in the county.

This is your EOC. This why it exists. As I sit back watching the flurry of action, managing the flow of information, and controlling the chaos of effort in the room, I could not be more impressed. The selfless expenditure of personal energy, while deliberately being cautious about staying 6 feet apart and modeling practices that are being preached during press briefings is quirky and interesting at the same time.

Their evident commitment to community is overwhelming. The obvious conviction to collaboration and ideals greater than one’s self makes me proud of this group of people and this group of agencies, businesses and organizations.