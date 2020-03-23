GUEST COLUMN: A view from Black Hawk County’s COVID-19 huddle

At the Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center, life is a buzz of activity. While practicing good social distancing, a minimal number of health department staff are carefully monitoring communications from the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the hospitals are collaborating on ways to make supplies and personal protective equipment last.
Staffers are calling in to work with schools and day cares on meal-serving plans, and local elected officials are working together to ensure that their policies reflect the current tempo of events and efforts happening in the county.
This is your EOC. This why it exists. As I sit back watching the flurry of action, managing the flow of information, and controlling the chaos of effort in the room, I could not be more impressed. The selfless expenditure of personal energy, while deliberately being cautious about staying 6 feet apart and modeling practices that are being preached during press briefings is quirky and interesting at the same time.
Their evident commitment to community is overwhelming. The obvious conviction to collaboration and ideals greater than one’s self makes me proud of this group of people and this group of agencies, businesses and organizations.
In the initial stages of our efforts it is clear that if all it took to defeat the COVID-19 virus was committed dedication and professionalism, this pandemic would be over in Black Hawk County.
Unfortunately, it will take a lot more than commitment from our team. It will take a committed public and committed individual efforts from all citizens. It will take every person taking this virus seriously and protecting themselves and their families through the measures being constantly preached by our professionals. As we stem the spread, we lessen the impact. As we lessen the impact, we weaken the viral chain, and as the chain weakens, it eventually breaks.
Our Black Hawk County community is strong, and I see its strength every single day at the EOC as our community partners spread out across the room. I witness our community resolve working beside these professionals every day in messaging and sharing timely, transparent information to empower our citizens. And, I see that strength every evening as I drive home past the businesses working take-out instead of eat-in and empty parking lots as people navigate our new normal.
I am so very proud to be working with the efforts to slow this pandemic and honored to be working with these collaborators diligently expending efforts on your behalf. Thank you for your personal sacrifices as we all work together we will get through this.
COVID-19 morning briefing March 18, 2020
Tony Thompson is Black Hawk County sheriff.