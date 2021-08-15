GUEST COLUMN: A Vietnam vet's view of Capitol insurrection

When I now hear Republican lawmakers downplaying or denying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 it sickens me. It is so disappointing that the Republican Party and people who support it can deceive and misrepresent the facts about very critical American events such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. They claim Joe Biden didn’t actually win the election. I am glad that finally many people are calling that claim the “Big Lie.” Unfortunately the perpetuation of this conspiracy theory will affect voters from Iowa and voters all over the country. State legislatures are passing legislation to limit voting rights based on this unfounded fear of election corruption.

In many situations a lie is akin to fraud. And fraud revolves around a purposeful misrepresentation of fact. If people are injured because of an intentional lie, it is fraud and considered a crime. Many lawmakers and Donald Trump have perpetuated the “Big Lie” and are likely guilty of fraud. Every politician knows what the outcome was of the dozens of court cases trying to prove corruption in the 2020 election. All these cases were dismissed showing no election corruption. Congress members and Trump persist in the continuation of the lie that it was an unfair election. Trump actually stood up and incited and inflamed the mob to descend upon the Capitol and said, “And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Lawmakers and Trump are directly responsible. They have committed fraud against the American people and are continuing to do so. Unfortunately all of this deceit is helping to divide our country even more.