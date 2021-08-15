GUEST COLUMN: A Vietnam vet's view of Capitol insurrection

Testimony was recently presented by the officers from the Capitol Police and Washington, D.C., Police to a committee in the U.S House of Representatives investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. Their horrific experiences are very troubling for the American people to hear and watch.
The fine, dedicated public servants who testified went through a torturous situation at the hands of an angry and deadly American mob and are lucky to be alive. Over 140 people were injured, some seriously, and people did die. Their testimony was especially unsettling to me because of similar experiences I had when stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 1971. I was a military police officer in jeep patrols, and on three different occasions I faced similar situations with riots and mobs involving the Vietnamese population.
My most perilous experience was while on duty at a riot adjacent to the well-known R&R center called China Beach. With thousands of people screaming for G.I.s to go home, I was shot at several times. I ultimately was knocked down to the ground when a large cinder block was hurled at me and hit my shoulder just missing my head. Afterwards, lying there in the dirt trying to catch my breath, I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams that 50 years later some Capitol Police officer would be suffering a similar fate to mine at the hands of fellow American citizens. The difference was that I was serving in a war zone and not in the middle of Washington, D.C.
When I now hear Republican lawmakers downplaying or denying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 it sickens me. It is so disappointing that the Republican Party and people who support it can deceive and misrepresent the facts about very critical American events such as the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. They claim Joe Biden didn’t actually win the election. I am glad that finally many people are calling that claim the “Big Lie.” Unfortunately the perpetuation of this conspiracy theory will affect voters from Iowa and voters all over the country. State legislatures are passing legislation to limit voting rights based on this unfounded fear of election corruption.
In many situations a lie is akin to fraud. And fraud revolves around a purposeful misrepresentation of fact. If people are injured because of an intentional lie, it is fraud and considered a crime. Many lawmakers and Donald Trump have perpetuated the “Big Lie” and are likely guilty of fraud. Every politician knows what the outcome was of the dozens of court cases trying to prove corruption in the 2020 election. All these cases were dismissed showing no election corruption. Congress members and Trump persist in the continuation of the lie that it was an unfair election. Trump actually stood up and incited and inflamed the mob to descend upon the Capitol and said, “And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Lawmakers and Trump are directly responsible. They have committed fraud against the American people and are continuing to do so. Unfortunately all of this deceit is helping to divide our country even more.
Thousands of Vietnam vets know how the Capitol and D.C. police feel. Many Vietnam vets arrived home to come into an airport where people would spit on them and call them names. In a sense, Americans denied these patriots the due credit for the service to their country 50 years ago. Republicans who downplay the insurrection and still spread fraudulent claims of a stolen election are spitting on these Capitol Police, the very people who defended them on Jan. 6. They are not only unpatriotic and hypocrites, they are ingrates.
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.