Guest Column: A tax increase on credit unions benefits bankers, not Iowans

Bankers are claiming that banks and credit unions operate in the same way, though banks are owned by a small group of stockholders who govern the bank to collect its profits. They’ve been very successful here in Iowa. After several consecutive years of enjoying record profits, Iowa bankers would like you and our lawmakers to believe that they’re victims of an uneven playing field. Iowa banks (not including national banks like Wells Fargo) made a record $1.1 billion in profits in 2018 and paid their stockholders $589 million in cash dividends.

Now that our lawmakers have returned to the Capitol for the 2020 legislative session, bank lobbyists are pressuring them to raise taxes on Iowa’s member-owned cooperative credit unions. While credit unions already pay millions in state taxes annually, bankers know raising taxes on Iowa’s credit unions will reduce Iowans’ financial choice, weaken competition for banks and create an even stronger bottom line for their stockholders. Simply put, a tax increase on credit unions benefits bankers, not Iowans.

While we’ll continue to challenge bankers’ attacks on the credit union industry because they are harmful for our state, we’ll also join Iowa credit unions on other legislative priorities to help Iowans keep more of their own money and create a successful financial future.

That’s been our purpose in serving our members since 1934. Whether it be initiatives to improve access to affordable housing in rural Iowa, legislation to improve habits of savings and financial literacy, or policy proposals to improve the skills of our workforce, we stand ready to partner with our elected officials this session to move our great state forward.

Monte Berg is CEO of Veridian Credit Union, headquartered in Waterloo.

