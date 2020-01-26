Guest Column: A tax increase on credit unions benefits bankers, not Iowans

In 1934, John Deere employees pooled their money to offer each other and their co-workers an alternative to commercial banks and other for-profit financial institutions. Their purpose was simple — shared ownership in financial services.
In true cooperative structure, their operation was overseen by unpaid volunteers who were democratically elected by the people who used those services. That was to ensure decisions at the highest level of their credit union were made in the best interest of their members. These were the earliest days of Veridian Credit Union. Over the last 85 years, while our credit union has grown, our structure remains the same. We’re still owned by our members, and our members still democratically elect an unpaid, volunteer board of their fellow members to govern the credit union in their interest.
Roughly one-third of Iowans are credit union members. When Iowans have ownership in their financial services, savings and positive economic impact are inevitable. Across the state, Iowans saved an estimated $109 million in 2018 by using a credit union compared to what they would have paid for the same services at a for-profit bank.
You have free articles remaining.
Veridian members alone saved an estimated $35 million in 2018 on better rates and lower fees, and we’re consistently ranked among the top financial institutions in the United States for returning value to our members.
Bankers are claiming that banks and credit unions operate in the same way, though banks are owned by a small group of stockholders who govern the bank to collect its profits. They’ve been very successful here in Iowa. After several consecutive years of enjoying record profits, Iowa bankers would like you and our lawmakers to believe that they’re victims of an uneven playing field. Iowa banks (not including national banks like Wells Fargo) made a record $1.1 billion in profits in 2018 and paid their stockholders $589 million in cash dividends.
Now that our lawmakers have returned to the Capitol for the 2020 legislative session, bank lobbyists are pressuring them to raise taxes on Iowa’s member-owned cooperative credit unions. While credit unions already pay millions in state taxes annually, bankers know raising taxes on Iowa’s credit unions will reduce Iowans’ financial choice, weaken competition for banks and create an even stronger bottom line for their stockholders. Simply put, a tax increase on credit unions benefits bankers, not Iowans.
While we’ll continue to challenge bankers’ attacks on the credit union industry because they are harmful for our state, we’ll also join Iowa credit unions on other legislative priorities to help Iowans keep more of their own money and create a successful financial future.
That’s been our purpose in serving our members since 1934. Whether it be initiatives to improve access to affordable housing in rural Iowa, legislation to improve habits of savings and financial literacy, or policy proposals to improve the skills of our workforce, we stand ready to partner with our elected officials this session to move our great state forward.
Monte Berg is CEO of Veridian Credit Union, headquartered in Waterloo.