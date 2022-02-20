GUEST COLUMN: A republic stupendous

“In what decade was America great,” some today demand. “In the Eighties? Sixties? Forties?”

Seeking immaculateness in the temporal world is folly. Only Jesus was without imperfection. Any demand for flawlessness among men is unreasonable.

No era is wholly recommendable. Shortcomings and injustices can be found in all. But such were vanquished thanks to faith in our foundational creeds. The good lasted, while the bad collapsed.

America’s strengths were made firmer by the refining process. And fair-minded men and women who love our nation see the glass as half full, not half empty.

We’ve transcended yesterday’s faults. No one can best use today’s opportunities, or reach grander tomorrows, by remaining in the past.

Our nation deserves salute for its abundant positives, not disdain for this or that historical negative. What good parent would disown a child for wrongdoing?

True greatness lies in learning from error, rightly putting it down, and rising to superiority.

The Founding Fathers were men of intellect and wisdom. The brilliance of the Constitution they produced through lofty debate lies in its union of the democratic impulse with republican protections. The majority cannot trample minority rights.

The Constitution’s arrangement of governmental authorities and processes, and guarantees of personal liberties not subject to officials’ beneficence, stands yet as a marvel among formal documents.

We each have a proprietary interest in maintaining both it and our sovereignty.

Our country’s paramount strength is articulated in the motto e pluribus unum. From many, one. It is when Americans of all backgrounds unite for common interests that we are most formidable.

DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal and American Thinker.