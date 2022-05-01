GUEST COLUMN: A real-life morality play

A real-life — far too real — morality drama is playing out on the world stage today. In the starring role: a bona fide hero, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine. And the villain, of course, Russian President and Hitler-understudy Vladimir Putin, embodying every vile trait and tactic necessary to propagate evil.

In late 2011, when my husband and I were in the process of adopting our son from St. Petersburg, Russia, rumors abounded Putin would shut down adoptions for Americans. During the previous decade U.S. citizens had adopted over 60,000 Russian orphans, many with special needs. His shutdown was in retaliation for a proposed bill the U.S. Congress was considering, the Magnitsky Act.

This bill was championed by Bill Browder, formerly the largest foreign investor in post-Soviet Russia, who went after corruption in the Putin regime to avenge the brutal torture and death of his lawyer and friend Sergei Magnitsky. The author of “Red Notice,” Browder made it his life’s work to get his bill passed and punish the Russians implicated in Magnitsky’s murder. The bill severely sanctioned oligarchs, described as “Putin’s personal army of bitches,” who had profited astronomically during Putin’s regime. Browder, too, is a hero, and despite death threats has just released another book, “Freezing Order,” exposing Putin’s campaign to steal and launder hundreds of billions of dollars.

In December 2011 Putin’s adoption ban was enacted, showcasing his cruelty and callous disregard for his own citizens and offering a preview of coming attractions. It became known as “Herod’s Law,” referring to the brutal king of Judea 2,000 years ago who ordered the massacre of all male infants in Bethlehem. The result was a death sentence for many Russian children with medical issues, and of course, devastating for hundreds of American parents waiting only for paperwork to bring their children home. (Russian foreign adoption law requires three trips to Russia.) We were fortunate; we had brought our son home just weeks earlier.

Russians embody a scarred and a scared society. During World War II, Winston Churchill said of the Russian mentality: “I cannot forecast the actions of Russia. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma; but perhaps there is a key. That key is Russian national interest.” Or is it more like a Faberge egg, as Russian leaders have such a penchant for opulence and absolute authority, and the Russian people cower within it?

Perhaps there is some hope. There have been protests in Moscow and other Russian cities. And it is difficult, if not impossible, to tell what is really going on within Russia with its controlled press and censored media. As the guards in the witch’s castle in the “Wizard of Oz” rejoiced after Dorothy threw a bucket of water effectively melting the Wicked Witch, could it be the Russian people might actually be overjoyed to be rid of Putin’s tyranny? Yet in a fearful society, with the FSB (former KBG) always watching, most Russians are intimidated, even petrified. A poignant lesson: Citizens must insist on transparency within their government and unfailingly uphold democratic means to maintain balance, or pay dearly.

To quote the Wicked Witch, “What a world!”

Why did Putin invade Ukraine? Because he could. Because he is the biggest bully on the playground of the world, as evidenced every night since February 24 with his atrocities playing out on televisions across the planet. Putin has been in power since 2000, including a stint as prime Mminister, aka de facto leader. In April 2021, he signed legislation that allows him to remain in power until 2036. He is not going away soon.

Unless the world stands up to him.

Enter “Our Hero,” President Zelenskyy, courageously defending his country’s democracy, inspiring Ukrainians and the rest of the world, the Winston Churchill of the modern age. Bravo, standing ovation! With us, standing with him.

Times change, principal players do, but the stories remain the same. It is said Russian stories never have happy endings. No wonder, happiness can hardly be found following a megalomaniac dragging his people to the lowest rings of hell

We need a hero for a happy ending. And we have one: Zelenskyy. Against all odds, he and his countrymen stand against Putin’s tyranny, offering us all that most essential, most intangible, most inspiring quality of human existence: hope.

Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.