GUEST COLUMN: A rallying cry for fathers on Father’s Day

The “father of our country,” George Washington, had a resume beyond impressive: commander of the Continental Army (1775-83,) president of the Constitutional Convention (1787) and first president of the United States (1789–97.) By every historical account he was one of the most influential leaders in the formation of our country and in shaping our ideals and precedents. He was also a man of tremendous courage, of common sense and decency.

Ironically, the “father of our country” was not himself a father, a biological one anyway. He was a stepfather and raised two of his stepgrandchildren, one whom was named after him. His 14-year-old stepdaughter, Patsy, died of a seizure in his arms. He and his wife never recovered from the loss. Parents in Newton, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas — some of the many communities enduring mass school shootings — would understand his grief, although they deal with an additional burden. Their children were senselessly murdered.

As all people are influenced by their times, so too was Washington. He owned slaves. So far, there’s been little discussion of bulldozing his bust off Mount Rushmore or renaming the capital of the United States. In the time and place Washington lived, slavery was accepted. Although our nation’s conscience was changing, it would take a Civil War, lead by the man with whom he shares Presidents Day, to outlaw slavery. A long and continuing struggle, yet that which was morally reprehensible was outlawed. We are capable of change.

It is time for the misaligned and much-touted defense of our Second Amendment rights to be reevaluated. While there are many legitimate reasons for gun ownership and the majority of gun owners are responsible citizens, these rights are now twisted into interpretations our forefathers could never have envisioned. It is unconscionable not to scrutinize them in the light of the 21st century, especially as “firearms related deaths are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.” (New England Journal of Medicine, May 19, 2022).

Sen. Charles Grassley, in an appeal for campaign contributions, writes: “I know the Second Amendment to the Constitution is not a relic from the past — it’s a God-given constitutional right to protect … and safeguard our homes and property.” How about a child’s God-given right not to be assassinated in his kindergarten classroom?

Expressing the viewpoint of many legislators more intent on protecting these convoluted rights than their constituents, Grassley also writes, “Our God-given rights are under attack in Washington every day.” So, being allowed to buy an AR-15 without a waiting period is a God-given right? What about parents’ “God-given” right to protect their children? Or what about protecting our citizens’ human rights? This is not a “liberal” attack, as Grassley claims. What is under attack are human rights.

It is ludicrous to “quote,” or more likely, misquote our forefathers on their views of Second Amendment rights. The most advanced weapon of the late 18th century was the flint-lock musket. It required three steps and about a minute to load, “lock, stock and barrel.” An AR-15 can fire a 30-round clip in seconds.

Washington did not promote arming the population as a matter of course, but as a means of national defense. The United States was a struggling new country, its sustainability unproven, and the threat of war very real. Although that threat may be no less prevalent today, an AR-15 is not effective against a cyber-attack.

Before any more children die at the hands of gun-wielding assassins, let’s insert common sense into this debate. It is time to stop citing the Second Amendment as the reason not to take action. It is only a smokescreen obscuring the horrific reality. The call to arms to heed is to arm ourselves with the facts, and to demand those who represent us at the local, state, and federal level also do so.

There is hope. A coalition of congressmen, Democrats and Republicans, are now proposing changes to gun laws. While these changes are not monumental, they are a move in the right direction. We cannot let this momentum die, as our country’s children have, on the floor of a public building.

Bob Dylan had it right:

Come senators, congressmen

Please heed the call

The battle outside’s ragin’

For the times they are a-changin’

So must our gun laws.

Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.