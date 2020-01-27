GUEST COLUMN: A country divided

Ours nation is divided. Our motto, e pluribus unum, usually conjures up images of the blending of cultures that has been a hallmark of the United States, and people associate the motto with immigration and assimilation. In that and many other ways American unity is on the endangered list.
First our political divide. The first time I recall hearing the term “derangement syndrome” was in reference to President George W. Bush. He usually remained above the fray and seldom pursued verbal sparring matches, yet he was called a “cowboy,” “the most dangerous politician on the planet,” and we began hearing about the “Bush derangement syndrome.” Bush’s biggest sin seemed to be his post-9/11 popularity and that Democrats couldn’t agree with him on anything.
Then came Barack Obama, our faux “post racial president,” who started off with a series of messianic proclamations that encouraged some of the partisan divisions of today. One example of Obama supporters’ influencing his arrogance came from “Bush bashing” Newsweek editor Evan Thomas: “In a way Obama’s standing above the country … above the world, he’s sort of God.”
That encouraged Obama to make numerous transformational comments including: we can tell our children that “this is the moment … when the rise of the oceans began to slow.”
Division was furthered when Obama characterized voters opposing his programs by concluding Americans are “hardwired not to always think clearly when we’re scared.” And Michelle Obama laid out her disdain for America when she stated Barack’s election was the first time she’d ever been proud of our country.
Finally, Obama officially alienated much of the country when it became apparent his idea of fairness doesn’t spring from opportunity and individual freedom, but rather from government power, regulations, programs, and (using his own word) “redistribution.”
Look at racial and cultural divisions. About the time I was starting to shave, Martin Luther King was leading a civil rights movement in which he asked us all to judge people by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. He asked us to get out of the way in terms of segregation and minority opportunity.
But then came identity politics with its emphasis on differences. The progressive/liberal emphasis in recent years has been to proclaim that continued diversity and separateness of cultures is what makes America great. That’s a change which totally discounts the importance of assimilation, and indeed, argues against it.
As a result, contrary to King’s ideals, differences and separateness have been emphasized. This is most obvious on many college campuses with living quarters separated by race and culture, and some courses segregated at the insistence of minority students. De-facto segregation has somehow become politically correct. I believe King would be disappointed with this surge in identity politics and the enmity it engenders.
Eventually Donald Trump came on the scene. He can be very polarizing, but I think of him as a populist reaction to all that has happened the last few decades. His outrageous, hyperbolic style somehow appealed to those conservatives who felt abused by the hostility and even hatred leftists held for them. His rudeness and bullying weren’t enough to turn these Americans in the direction of extreme leftist policies that have surfaced, such as preaching the evils of capitalism, encouraging support for full term abortions, etc.
There are bitter disagreements about America and everything our country represents. Americans have polarized into extremes of gratitude for our country vs. grievance for all our imperfections. For example, Eric Holder recently cynically challenged conservatives by asking, “Exactly, when did you think America was great.” In contrast, others reflect the feelings of former slave Frederick Douglass who wrote: “I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. … They were brave men. … With them, nothing was ‘settled’ that was not right. … With them, justice, liberty and humanity were ’final,’ not slavery and oppression.”
Many Americans are proud and resolute in their loyalty to America, while recognizing all of its shortcomings. If you try to deny them those feelings, many will turn away from whatever you are promoting. Bitterness rots the soul, while pride and striving to be better feeds the ultimate success of humanity and of our country.
Steve Bakke is a Courier subscriber living in Fort Myers, Fla. He is a retired CPA and commercial finance executive.