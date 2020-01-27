GUEST COLUMN: A country divided

Finally, Obama officially alienated much of the country when it became apparent his idea of fairness doesn’t spring from opportunity and individual freedom, but rather from government power, regulations, programs, and (using his own word) “redistribution.”

Look at racial and cultural divisions. About the time I was starting to shave, Martin Luther King was leading a civil rights movement in which he asked us all to judge people by the content of their character, not by the color of their skin. He asked us to get out of the way in terms of segregation and minority opportunity.

But then came identity politics with its emphasis on differences. The progressive/liberal emphasis in recent years has been to proclaim that continued diversity and separateness of cultures is what makes America great. That’s a change which totally discounts the importance of assimilation, and indeed, argues against it.

As a result, contrary to King’s ideals, differences and separateness have been emphasized. This is most obvious on many college campuses with living quarters separated by race and culture, and some courses segregated at the insistence of minority students. De-facto segregation has somehow become politically correct. I believe King would be disappointed with this surge in identity politics and the enmity it engenders.