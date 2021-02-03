GUEST COLUMN: A bad week for public schools

Last week, two bills impacting Iowa schools passed the Iowa Senate before most Iowans had time to learn about them and make their voices heard. Both pieces of legislation were written and filed with no input from Iowa parents, students, educators and other taxpayers.

SF 159 would take funding intended for public schools and use it for a new private school voucher program. This has the potential to cripple many Iowa school districts, especially those in our small towns and rural areas. After years of inadequate public-school funding that hasn’t kept up with inflation — not to mention the additional challenges and expenses of the pandemic — that’s an irresponsible use of taxpayer dollars.

Our public schools — which educate more than 94% of Iowa students — must abide by clear guidelines, which provides transparency and oversight for your tax dollars. Under SF 159, nonpublic schools would get tax dollars with no obligation to modify their admissions process, allowing them to pick and choose which students they enroll. In addition, the bill would give state dollars to charter schools but exempt them from most state statutes, rules and local regulations applicable to public schools.

Iowa already offers families a wide range of school choice options: