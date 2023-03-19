While corporate agribusiness is used to getting everything it wants from both parties here in Iowa, they’ve bitten off more than they can chew with their current scheme to build a statewide network of CO2 pipelines using the state’s eminent domain authority. Iowans of all kinds are uniting to defeat them, and I’m one of them.

CO2 pipeline developers — a bipartisan “who’s who” list of Big Ag political donors — have used a variety of tactics to try and convince us to sign away our property rights: deception, disinformation, aggressive language, fancy public relations campaigns. But we’re not buying what they’re selling here in Hardin County, nor are farmers and landowners all over the state.

Like many in the proposed path of the pipelines, I understand the potential risks associated with signing an easement allowing a hazardous materials tube to be permanently installed beneath the surface of my family’s land. Pipelines of all kinds have a track record of spills and leaks despite industry promises, and these liquid CO2 pipes operate under incredibly high hydraulic pressures. A possible spill under these concentrations and pounds of pressure per square inch could be fatal to people, livestock, and wildlife. The public health risk is substantial, especially in rural communities where first responder budgets and health care services have been neglected by state leaders for at least a generation.

A new poll shows that the vast majority of regular Iowans agree with us, even those who don’t own land or live directly in harm’s way. The recently released Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll finds that 78% of Iowans oppose these corporate agribusiness pipedreams. These numbers hold up regardless of political affiliation, age, gender, religion, income, or geography. Across the board, it is clear that a supermajority of Iowans living in cities, small towns, and rural communities understand why this grassroots opposition has been so clear.

I’m not a bit surprised about these poll results. Just like the decades-long rush toward factory farm livestock production and row crop monocultures, this push for CO2 pipelines is only possible because of a long list of federal financial subsidies, preferential treatment by state government, and the willingness by legislators and regulators to bend the law at the behest of polluters. We all know how this works by now: corporate agribusiness gets to pocket the profits and we, the taxpayers, are left to pay to clean up the mess.

This agribusiness overreach continues to be exposed and opposed at public meetings and legislative events, with pipeline opponents bringing up all kinds of issues when they’re explaining their disgust. There are lots of reasons people are fighting the pipelines. Should we be listening to everyday Iowans or pipeline profiteers?

The CO2 pipeline cartel is an affront to democracy that is aiming to harass landowners into compliance for massive financial gain. By asking the Iowa Utilities Board to grant them eminent domain authority, they’ve simply gone too far. Nobody wants to sacrifice their property rights and take on additional risks just so some corporate executives can extract more profit from our land.

Fortunately, there is proposed legislation that could help us prevent this disaster-in-the-making. We need our elected officials to join with the overwhelming majority of Iowans by passing HF 565. This is the best chance we have for Republicans and Democrats to get the job done and protect the people and places we love.

