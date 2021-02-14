GUEST COLUMN: 1619 Project germane to current concerns

In the bill as it now stands, schools and universities will face financial penalties for using the 1619 Project. Fines will effectively force schools to drop the curriculum. The Legislature is using an indirect means of banning a book, but they are banning it all the same.

When statehouses get involved in writing curriculum, the results are disastrous. The classic example of this can be seen in “Inherit the Wind.” In the film, as in real life, the Tennessee Legislature banned the teaching of evolution in state schools. A jury convicted and fined a teacher charged with breaking that law, but only after the state’s key witness embarrassed himself, showing no familiarity with the subject. Tennessee became a laughingstock.

House Republicans say they are worried teachers will abandon traditional history topics. That is a misunderstanding of how history works. In my survey-level course, I teach a unit about the Constitution. In that unit I teach about slavery, but I also teach about Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Paine, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, and Benjamin Franklin.