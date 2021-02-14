GUEST COLUMN: 1619 Project germane to current concerns

In history, coincidences are rare. When multiple events happen simultaneously, there is most often a cause linking them together. So Henry Ford first attempted to build a car in 1896, and the Wright brothers flew an airplane in 1903. This was not a chance occurrence. The two events happened around the same time because of the internal combustion engine.
This month, our schools have seen two different, connected, controversies. They share the same root cause, racism.
At the Statehouse in Des Moines, Republicans are trying to ban the “1619 Project” from Iowa schools. The project, meant to supplement current course offerings in history, was partly originated by Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Waterloo native and journalist with the New York Times. Hannah-Jones has received a highly prestigious “genius award” given by the MacArthur Foundation, and has remained engaged with the Cedar Valley and its schools. Other contributors include well-known writers and historians, many of them from leading universities such as Princeton, Northwestern and Michigan. At the risk of oversimplifying, the 1619 Project aims to look at United States history with slavery as the central theme. Companion teaching resources are free and available online.
It will not replace Iowa’s secondary standards, or the national standards embodied in Advance Placement tests. Teachers should be making choices on whether to use it.
In the bill as it now stands, schools and universities will face financial penalties for using the 1619 Project. Fines will effectively force schools to drop the curriculum. The Legislature is using an indirect means of banning a book, but they are banning it all the same.
When statehouses get involved in writing curriculum, the results are disastrous. The classic example of this can be seen in “Inherit the Wind.” In the film, as in real life, the Tennessee Legislature banned the teaching of evolution in state schools. A jury convicted and fined a teacher charged with breaking that law, but only after the state’s key witness embarrassed himself, showing no familiarity with the subject. Tennessee became a laughingstock.
House Republicans say they are worried teachers will abandon traditional history topics. That is a misunderstanding of how history works. In my survey-level course, I teach a unit about the Constitution. In that unit I teach about slavery, but I also teach about Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Paine, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, and Benjamin Franklin.
I teach about slavery and the founders at the same time. To do otherwise would be to reduce them into idealized figures like those in a wax museum. We owe them more respect than that. It matters that George Washington freed his slaves, but Thomas Jefferson did not. Why? That is a hard question, and therefore, I’d rather it be tackled by history teachers and professors than by the Legislature. We are experts in the field, and our legislators are not. Trust us, and we can make the decisions about the 1619 Project as well as other sources and texts.
Something else is happening, and it is related. In recent weeks we have learned about racism at Cedar Falls High School. As a proud parent of a Cedar Falls graduate, it saddens me to hear that news. However, it does not surprise me. Black students are vulnerable in an overwhelmingly white school.
Normally, online bullies mask their identities. Here, though, we have student racists who seem confident enough to reveal their faces or names online. I suspect these kids expected just a slap on the wrist if they were caught.
It seems to me that the school is being passive, especially in light of previous episodes of racial bigotry over the years. Unfortunately administrators cannot provide the kind of transparency that would be ideal, because they are handcuffed by privacy laws that prohibit comment on disciplinary matters. I hope there can be an ongoing academic effort to address the issues of racism and segregation in American society. This is a moment for teaching and reflection, and there would be no better instrument for that than the 1619 Project. Its essays are helpful in understanding why our society has been unable to get at the racism that has bedeviled us since North American slavery began in 1619.
The Legislature began attacking the 1619 Project at the same time that we see bullying in Cedar Falls and other schools, such as Waukee. While these two episodes happened at the same time, they are not coincidental. In Cedar Falls we see racism. Is Des Moines, we see an attack on teaching about racism.
What has happened in Cedar Falls and the present antics of the Iowa GOP are not the same, but they are connected. What connects them? Our country has yet to recover from having an authoritarian leader who played the race card from the bottom of the deck. But we will recover. Then, in our schools, young people can learn from the Declaration of Independence, that all men are created equal.
Wallace Hettle is a professor of history at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.