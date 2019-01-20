Sen. Chuck Grassley may be the singularly most important reason why the GOP gained seats in the Senate last November. Democrats and their base were unhinged during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Sen. Grassley was calm and measured. The left was disrespectful and angry. He was respectful to all of the witnesses and offered them every courtesy. After it became clear a couple of them had misled the committee, he did his duty by referring their testimony over to the Department of Justice.
Americans were paying attention. They saw through the media maelstrom. Without raising his voice, the senior senator from Iowa disarmed the opponents of now Justice Kavanaugh and pushed him across the finish line. Three Democrat incumbent senators went down after turning their backs to common sense and aligning themselves with the unhinged.
Having been an observer of Chuck Grassley for his entire political career, permit me to share a couple of observations. First, he has what we call in fly-over country horse sense. He is at his core decent. Second, he has amazing political instincts. He has an innate sense of what average Americans are concerned about.
Recently, the Harvard School of Public Health released results of a large national survey on health concerns. The single most significant result from the poll was that 92 percent of all respondents said that lowering the cost of prescription drugs was “extremely important.” Grassley didn’t need to see the poll. He travels to all 99 Iowa counties every year. The Iowa farmer can tell when a storm is brewing.
The new chairman of the powerful Finance Committee had already begun to unveil a strategy to deal with the matter. First, he announced he would introduce legislation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., that would allow Americans to import drugs from Canada for personal use. North of the border pharmaceuticals cost 40 percent to 400 percent less. When we consider we spent more than $500 billion on prescription drugs last year, this could save tens of billions. It will also serve to illustrate just what the Canadian government actually does to protect their citizens from predatory drug pricing. The drug lobby does a marvelous job of distorting facts. Debate around this legislation will bring the truth to the front.
Grassley also signaled he would revive two other bipartisan proposals. The first is the CREATES Act. It would crack down on anti-competitive practices many drug companies employ to stymie the production of generics. The second is a bill to ban the practice of “pay-for-delay.” Pharma companies actually pay generic manufacturers to delay production of off-patent drugs. Frankly, this should have been stopped by existing antitrust laws long ago.
The stories of abuse are now legend. Dr. Robert Pearl, writing in Forbes last September, illustrated the greed exhibited by the industry. He used the CEO of Nostrum Laboratories to make his point. Nostrum recently raised the price of their antibiotic nitrofurantoin from $474.75 to $2,392. It was developed back in 1953.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Nirmal Mulye, Nostrum chief executive, said “I think it is a moral requirement to … sell the product for the highest price.”
Mulye compared pricing decisions to that of selling “a painting for half a billion dollars.” He was “in this business to make money.” Of course, all businesses are in business to make money. But none enjoy the monopolistic protections granted to the pharmaceutical industry.
Note, a three-day supply of nitrofurantoin tablets in Alberta sells for $15 Canadian.
The American system has been allowed to metastasize into an unaffordable mess. Our political leaders allowed it. It is long past time for Americans to demand they change it. This is not a matter of right versus left. It is a matter of right versus wrong. It is simply wrong for our government to allow us to be held hostage to the predatory prices imposed by these government protected monopolies.
Once again, Sen. Chuck Grassley is showing good horse sense. If his colleagues won’t lead or follow, they may get run over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.