Governor’s dagger into the Trust Fund

Ten years after voters approved an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to designate new sales-tax revenues for outdoor recreation and water quality, there is finally some movement. But the movement toward the new trust fund is not what voters requested or expected, because Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to change the rules.

Legislators told voters what to expect from the trust fund because they passed a law before the referendum. And that law — Chapter 461 — showed how the funding would be apportioned among various purposes. It also specified that this would be new money. As the law states:

“Trust fund moneys shall supplement and not replace moneys appropriated by the general assembly to support the constitutional purposes provided in section 461.3.” [Italics added.]

This is the first violation of trust by the governor. Current law would direct $207 million from a new three-eighths-cent sales tax to “supplement” existing funding for the purposes voters wanted expanded by creating the trust fund.