If a senator holds the “Senators Only” elevator door open for you, is it considered more rude to ignore him and wait for a regular lift or break protocol and take the elite elevator specifically designed for the 100 men and women who make up the upper chamber of the United States Congress?
This was one of the many tough questions I tackled during my time as an intern in Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office this summer. I lived in D.C. and worked on Capitol Hill for six weeks, witnessing what life as a senator is like and how a congressional office operates.
I applied to work for Sen. Grassley because he holds a folk-hero-like status in Iowa culture; I grew up listening to my parents discuss his policies at dinner and watching him on the news, making him an ideal representative to work for. However, I was astonished by how down-to-earth and personable he is in real life. Sen. Grassley always made time to chat with me and other interns in his quintessentially Iowan accent about anything from high school sports to judicial nominations.
I was a press intern. I compiled local and national newspaper clips for the senator to read every night and sent advisories on his media coverage to staff. My fellow interns in the administrative and legislative areas of the office also did valuable work including researching legislation, giving tours to constituents and listening to hundreds of voice messages. To any Iowan who has ever wondered whether their comments have been heard when they contact Sen. Grassley, I can assure you they are. This type of work may not sound glamorous, but it’s important and gave us a sense of purpose.
I received an invaluable educational experience from my internship, changing how I saw the political process. I attended Grassley’s interviews and watched him speak on the Senate floor. I was on C-SPAN, discussed gender equality in politics with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, during the intern lecture series, and met presidents of research organizations. I even stumbled upon an ice cream social with Sens. Kamala Harris, D-California, and Chuck Schumer, D-New York.
The most rewarding aspect of the internship was witnessing how deeply Grassley cares about Iowa. As constituents, we often think of our federal representatives as out of touch, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He reads every newspaper article and opinion piece written by Iowans and truly cares about what they have to say. At the end of the week, he was eager to return to Iowa to meet with Iowans and leave D.C., or the “island surrounded by reality,” as he likes to call it.
Something that surprised me was how accepting his office was of diverse political beliefs. During the interview process, I made my Democratic views clear, but was assured Sen. Grassley’s priority is to teach and encourage young people who are passionate about politics and government, regardless of their political leanings. It was refreshing, albeit shocking, to see the office care so deeply about fostering a bipartisan educational experience in our deeply divided times.
While congressional internships are rewarding and educational, it’s important to consider many are unpaid. This is potentially a barrier to applicants lacking the financial means to stay in Washington over the summer, but there are many funding opportunities for prospective interns to take advantage of.
I urge any young Iowan with an interest in government to apply for an internship in Sen. Grassley’s office. Working on the Hill was the experience of a lifetime — I saw firsthand how our government operates and became more politically informed in those short six weeks than I ever was in any social studies class. I also now understand just how hard Grassley and the entire office is working for Iowans, and how fortunate we are to have a representative with such dedication.
I’m ready to be an active participant in government through internships, volunteerism and my vote. I encourage my peers to do the same, because who knows, maybe someday it will be us who hold open the “Senators Only” elevator door, and new opportunity, for the next generation.
