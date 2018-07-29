Global competitiveness continues to be a strategic priority for Congress. Our nation must maintain a firm commitment to research and development, which has become critical to our status as the sole superpower. The ultimate investment our nation must commit to is human capital development for the second half of the 21st century.
No nation on earth can challenge the firepower of our military juggernaut, a prime example of global dominance. Economically and culturally the United States holds the status as No. 1 as well. Some French social scientists refer to the United States as a hyper superpower. The rationale is the United States holds the No. 1 position in so many elements that comprise a modern-day empire.
We as a nation must not imitate the well-known childhood story of the tortoise and the hare. Pride and arrogance go before the fall. A person, or a nation, with formidable skills should never underestimate their competition’s determination to win.
What role does Iowa play in this global competition? One key indicator, according to a 2017 Census Bureau Report: The top nations Iowa exports products to are in this order, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China and Germany. Technology is trending upward in the state’s economy. According to a 2017 Technology Association of Iowa report, 88,400 workers hold technology jobs, which translates to $10.7 billion dollars, 8.8 percent of the state’s economic productivity. That includes wind farming/energy producing. And, of course, agricultural production will continue to play a significant role in Iowa’s economy.
Iowan children attending Tri-County Head Start now will come into their adult productive years in the next 25 years. A presentation caused me to reflect upon the significance of global competitiveness and Iowa’s significant role in national productivity.
The Dupaco R.W. Hoefer Foundation awarded Tri-County a grant to place state-of-the-art tablets loaded with child-level STEM software in eight classrooms. Robert Hoefer, former president and CEO of Dupaco and now president of the foundation, offered a keen analysis from an executive-level perspective. As we looked at five children working with iPads, Hoefer and I began to chat about their futures. Hoefer noted he had no idea what jobs and professions these 4-year-olds will be challenged to address in their future.
India and China are producing more engineers than this nation, and Japan is investing massive amounts of money in researching artificial intelligence, prime examples of our global competitiveness challenges. The nations Iowa has a significant export relationship with will change in the next 50 years. U.S. children from low-income families must be prepared to link up with their counterparts born into middle- and upper-class families to keep Iowa and this nation competitive globally. All of our 4-year-olds, including Tri-County Head Start children, will have to join the race if we as a nation plan to remain as the sole superpower.
