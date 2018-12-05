In response to a guest column by David Fredrick in the Dec. 2 Courier, I agree that there needs to be something done to prevent gun-related deaths. That, however, is all we agree on. Mr. Frederick states, “There are no limits on long guns and hand guns. … There are few or no age, physical or mental limits on gun ownership. Only some firearms are licensed.”
Per the U.S. Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms website (https://www.atf.gov/firearms/qa/does-customer-have-be-certain-age-buy-firearms-or-ammunition-licensee), “Under the Gun Control Act (GCA), shotguns and rifles, and ammunition for shotguns or rifles may be sold only to individuals 18 years of age or older. All firearms other than shotguns and rifles, and all ammunition other than ammunition for shotguns or rifles may be sold only to individuals 21 years of age or older. Licensees are bound by the minimum age requirements established by the GCA regardless of State or local law. However, if State law or local ordinances establish a higher minimum age for the purchase or disposition of firearms, the licensee must observe the higher age requirement. [18 U.S.C. 922(b)(1) and (b)(2); 27 CFR 478.99(b)].” This certainly sounds like limits to me.
Mr. Frederick, being a college employee, should know the importance of citing the sources of information. He presents various statistics on automobile deaths and firearms-related deaths but does not present the source of this information. I would suspect that the auto-related information came from the NHTSB website or another reputable source. I’m more suspect of the firearms data, as the ATF doesn’t track this data, the CDC website offers a little more insight but not nearly as detailed as what Mr. Frederick provides. The federal government needs to do a better job of tracking and reporting firearms injuries and deaths, a fact supported by the fact the data Mr. Frederick presents is five years out of date.
The requirements for licensing, insuring and registering cars is due to the fact that many, if not most, people require a car in their daily life, and therefore everyone has to meet the same standards. A firearm is not something everyone wants or needs to own. However, there is no reason an individual who can pass the background check and answer the questions on a firearms purchase form shouldn’t be allowed to buy a firearm for sport or personal protection if they so choose. If you don’t like guns, don’t buy one. Remember, it is illegal to drive a car without a license or insurance, but people still do it. It is illegal for a felon to possess a firearm, but they still do it.
Mr. Frederick talks about assault weapons. I want to point out that an assault weapon by definition is one that is capable of firing fully automatic, multiple round burst or single shot with each pull of the trigger. These weapons are strictly regulated by federal law requiring an extensive background check to obtain a federal firearms license, the same license required to be a gun dealer. I suspect when Mr. Frederick is talking about “assault weapons” he is referring to semi-automatic firearms that resemble their military counter parts such as the Armalite-Rifle resembles the military’s M-4 carbine.
One final note, Mr. Frederick sites an Ipsos/NPR poll that surveyed 1,005 people who are voluntary members of Ipsos’s online panel. This represents 0.000003 percent of the current population of the U.S. (325.7 million). To say a majority of Americans believe what is in this poll is an outrageous stretch.
If we want a safer America, we must demand the federal government track and research gun violence and report statistically relevant data. Since Mr. Frederick wants guns treated like cars, then let’s make a firearms safety course a part of the curriculum in our public schools, like driver education used to be.
