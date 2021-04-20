Food co-op is more than a grocery store

Alan Guebert’s column, “Local growers, rural grocers should be allies,” in the March 7 Courier struck a familiar chord. Guebert refers to the 2019-20 Minnesota Rural Grocery Survey Report that displayed rural grocery owners’ unwavering commitment to their communities. The majority surveyed either already buy or would buy from local producers if this market were accessible. Since that survey, the pandemic has created stress points and shortages in the global food market meaning more reliance upon locally produced foods, resulting in local grocer sales increasing by 50% last spring and still holding strong. Guebert concludes that shifting the focus to boosting local food production and sales would result in more resilient communities able to withstand future societal crises.
I couldn’t agree more. And I am a part of one of the largest grassroots efforts to date in the Cedar Valley that directly addresses this need: a food co-op. These stores, like the one we are on the cusp of bringing to downtown Cedar Falls, take the local grocery store model even further — instead of being owned by an individual, a food co-op is owned by the community. Why does this matter? What difference does it make?
The cooperative model is founded on seven principles, beginning with democratic member control and ending with concern for the community. In a grocery cooperative, individuals purchase member shares thereby becoming co-owners in the business. Each member has an equal share and voice in the overall success of the co-op. Co-ops have been an effective response to the need for economic self-help within communities. Early in our nation’s history, black-owned consumer cooperatives became a powerful tool against racial discrimination and active sabotage, allowing Black Americans to come together to improve one another’s livelihoods.
A food co-op is more than simply a grocery store. It is a manifestation of the community in which it resides. Because the co-op’s roots are established one member at a time, it grows organically and becomes the collective result of what that community desires in a grocery store. Co-ops give back to the community as well. For every $1,000 spent at a co-op, $1,600 is spent locally. Local charities receive 38% of the revenue from a co-op, compared with 24% at a big-box grocery. Food co-ops are full-service, providing a one-stop shop for their customers, while also selling as many locally produced items as they are able. On average, 20% of co-op revenue stems from local product sales from 300 vendors (it is 6% from 30 vendors at supermarkets). This local focus causes a ripple effect. Farmers know they have an outlet for their products and consequently, produce more. And more growers and producers are attracted to the region where a co-op is located. And as we look toward our doors opening in 2022, we often hear what our store will mean to local producers.
Eric Jensen of Yellow Table Farm in Tripoli tells us, “Our plan on the farm is to expand production so that we can continue to get healthy food into our community. We believe the co-op will play a big part in helping our farm thrive.”
“Having a co-op in the Cedar Valley would be huge. There are many local food producers in the area, including us, that would welcome the added sales outlet for more diverse income streams. The less transport and middlemen that food needs to travel through from farm to consumer the better for everyone,” says Wendy Johnson of Joia Food Farm in Charles City.
Steven and Nellie Kaus who run Whistling Thistle Farmstead in Shell Rock tell us, “We are excited to see this co-op built and start operating. It will bring security to this community’s local food and sustainable agriculture movement.”
Through the thousands of volunteer hours from hundreds of committed supporters, our Rooted Carrot Cooperative Market is already a game changer. The Cedar Valley is rallying around this, to date having raised more than $720,000 in our capital campaign bringing it to fruition. We will support local producers, keep dollars within the community, and be a community hub for many years to come. Co-ops are a steady, invested presence in their regions responding to crisis big and small while providing measurable economic and social benefit.
For more information: www.rootedcarrot.coop
Jodie Huegerich is the University of Northern Iowa local food program manager serving Black Hawk County and surrounding counties to connect local food producers with local food buyers and currently serves as president of the board for the Rooted Carrot Co-op Market.