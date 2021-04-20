Food co-op is more than a grocery store

A food co-op is more than simply a grocery store. It is a manifestation of the community in which it resides. Because the co-op’s roots are established one member at a time, it grows organically and becomes the collective result of what that community desires in a grocery store. Co-ops give back to the community as well. For every $1,000 spent at a co-op, $1,600 is spent locally. Local charities receive 38% of the revenue from a co-op, compared with 24% at a big-box grocery. Food co-ops are full-service, providing a one-stop shop for their customers, while also selling as many locally produced items as they are able. On average, 20% of co-op revenue stems from local product sales from 300 vendors (it is 6% from 30 vendors at supermarkets). This local focus causes a ripple effect. Farmers know they have an outlet for their products and consequently, produce more. And more growers and producers are attracted to the region where a co-op is located. And as we look toward our doors opening in 2022, we often hear what our store will mean to local producers.