In early 2017, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank released its strategic plan to close the meal gap in Northeast Iowa. The plan is simple: Bring in the “ingredients,” ensure you have a proper “serving size” and enough “utensils” to ensure more than 45,000 food insecure people in Northeast Iowa have access to an adequate supply of food.
No easy task, given the changing funding and food sources which face us every day. To help us meet that challenge, we ask the community to give of their time and resources and to advocate and to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.
In our most recent fiscal year, we provided more than 6.7 million meals to more than 45,000 food insecure people. We provided more to people in need, and the number of food insecure people has been reduced, meaning more people have access to an adequate supply of food. At the same time, the overall meal gap has been reduced to 7.7 million meals. All good news, but we have a ways to go to close the meal gap and keep it closed.
That is a lot of meals to people who have limited resources, and it has been accomplished by people who are committed to ensuring that people in Northeast Iowa have access to an adequate supply of food. We have done it in the following ways:
- Volunteers. We can’t do what we do without community support, and volunteering is a piece of that community support. On average we have the equivalent of 15 full-time employees who spend their time volunteering at the food bank each day. In addition, more than 17 groups per week visit the food bank to help us provide services. These partnerships are vital to what we do, and we continue to need your help. There is always room for more.
- Funding and food resources. For every dollar donated we can provide four meals back to the community. If we are going to provide more, we need more resources. You have helped us get this far, but we have a ways to go. Seventy-eight percent of the food we acquire is donated, meaning we are keeping it out of the landfill and it is going to people in need. Your dollars are used to bring this product in and distribute it out throughout Northeast Iowa.
- Infrastructure. In order to make a difference in the community we have to have the proper tools and ensure compliance. Our staff and volunteers worked hard this past year to ensure we passed all of our audits including food safety, financial and federal program audits.
All of these are important, but we must also continue to advocate for strong legislation. The farm bill is in the process of being reauthorized. Both the House and Senate have their own versions that must now be compromised into one bill. The Senate version helps ensure the gap doesn’t widen. Advocating for a strong farm bill will help us reduce the demand we see through our network of agencies and programs. We encourage you to reach out to your representatives and senators and advocate for strong nutrition programs. We need a strong safety net for our most vulnerable citizens. And without a strong safety net, our job becomes that much harder.
Over the years we have accomplished a great deal. But we have more to do. There are always opportunities to help. September is Hunger Action Month, a good month to get started. It is the month that on any different day, you will have the privilege to take action and make your community that much better. Go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org to find our calendar and take action. Topics range from hunger affects people to volunteering to ordering a sack lunch event at the end of September.
All of these help us close the meal gap and provide food to people in need. Someone who has medical issues and can’t work or a child at an after-school program or a family whose hours have been cut at work and who through no fault of their own need a little more help each month. You can help by donating, volunteering or advocating. That is how we all work together to close the meal gap and ensure those who need it have access to an adequate supply of food.
On behalf of those we serve, thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.