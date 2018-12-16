MARK LOUVIERE is a Waterloo doctor who was convicted of methamphetamine trafficking in 2007 and served a 10-year prison sentence. He currently works at St. Vincent de Paul in Waterloo and is interested in using his experience in prison to help the prison reform movement. SCOTT CAWELTI retired in 2008 from teaching film, writing, and literature courses at the University of Northern Iowa for 40 years. He writes free-lance articles, blogs, volunteers, and teaches adult education classes for UNI and Wartburg.