It has been said timing is everything. On Tuesday, we presented a program, “Prison Life and Prison Reform,” to the Cedar Falls Rotary Club. We hoped to garner understanding and support for tackling the ongoing problem of mass incarceration.
Scott began, “Currently, the ‘First Step Act’ is now making its bipartisan way through Congress. This bill has garnered direct vocal support from Senators Grassley, R-Iowa, and Durbin, D-Ill.” He noted that unfortunately, Senate Majority Leader McConnell was not supporting the bill.
When we finished, we heard McConnell had in fact reversed course that very morning, and now supported the bill’s passing. We were pleasantly surprised, to say the least, and both feel hopeful that the “First Step” bill would pass and lead to further reforms.
Scott is a retired professor, author and columnist known for his views on the “left” side of the Opinion section of the Waterloo Courier. Mark is a physician who supported Republican candidates before his arrest on drug charges, and subsequently served a 10-year prison term in Iowa. Like Grassley and Durbin, we have come together in a bipartisan fashion to address the current crisis of mass incarceration in this country.
Based on Mark’s firsthand experience of life in prison, and utilizing Scott’s research and writing ability, we have been collaborating for the past six months to put together a series of lectures and perhaps a community forum to help address this debilitating national epidemic. We plan to meet soon with Yeshi Abebe from the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office. We have met informally with Doris Kelley, former state representative and previous chairwoman of the Iowa Board of Parole. We hope to engage with others who could play a role in addressing the mass incarceration problem.
Both sides of the political aisle now acknowledge mass incarceration does not solve the problems of crime in our society. The “war on drugs” and “tough on crime” mantras that evolved in the 1980s and 1990s created a nation of felons, with few possibilities for meaningful work and high recidivism rates. Moreover, the costs of mass incarceration have become onerous for state governments, adding to the urgency for change.
Some of the “First Step’s” features include: 1) Sentencing reform provisions to address harsh sentencing laws, 2) Adding a drug “safety valve” which gives judges the discretion to reject mandatory minimums for nonviolent drug offenses, 3) Eliminating “stacking” gun sentences on top of drug crimes, leading to longer sentences, and 4) Allowing more home confinement and placing inmates in federal prisons closer to home to encourage family visits,
If this bill passes, it could become a rare positive bipartisan effort in the midst of a divided nation. We applaud Sen. Grassley’s strong support for this “First Step” and look forward to more legislation to help repair our broken criminal justice system.
