‘You are brilliant and subtle if you come from Iowa and really strange and you live as you live and you are always very well taken care of if you come from Iowa.” — Gertrude Stein
This well-known quote hangs in many living rooms in the Cedar Valley (and beyond), captured in a wonderful illustration by artist Gary Kelley. Except the last part, the meaning of the quote has always seemed clear enough.
The adjective, “brilliant,” describing Iowans at the beginning? Very true. Iowa has produced so many artists, scientists, writers, athletes, etc., many world-renowned. No doubt about it, Iowans are brilliant.
And “subtle,” totally get that. Iowans are not easily swayed by glitz, nor swept up by the “latest” fad. No, we’re understated, subtle.
As to “really strange,” well, have to agree there as well. But strange in all good ways. Because Iowans are true to themselves, and that, in itself, is strange to the rest of the world.
As for the “we live as we live,” well of course we do. We are not followers. How else would we live?
But the last part, “you area always well taken care of if you come from Iowa,” that line was a little harder to comprehend.
Not any more. Not since Nov. 22, the night our home in rural Cedar Falls burned down.
Now that last line has become abundantly clear. And “well-taken care of” doesn’t begin to describe the response of our generous community, or the outpouring of support and love from the people who live here.
There are the public safety officers who risked their own lives to save our son. How much better can you be taken care of than to be snatched from the flames by courageous firefighters, who knew they were going in “no matter what” and had made a plan while en route to your burning home? Or the sheriff’s deputies who facilitated the rescue? Or the other five fire departments who showed up, mostly volunteer? Or the many police officers and ambulances who responded? Impossible to be better taken care of than this.
How about neighbors who spend the whole evening carrying things out of your burning home, and came back the next morning at 6 a.m. to put them into your still-standing garage? Or the neighbors who kept your youngest son and comforted him? And those who brought warm drinks and warm coats and stayed half the night to help in any way? Who gave your children their children’s clothes, who took your vehicles and stored them, who did everything and anything to help?
And how about dozens of friends and neighbors who offered their own homes for your family to live in? Or the hundreds who sent gift certificates, care packages, brought meals, prayed for you, supported you? Who replaced things you valued, who called, who wrote, who helped?
How about a whole community who stepped up, and always steps up, to help?
Consider going into the holidays and being able to truly celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, which, but for a few brave men and women, would have been spent in mourning, been an utterly devastating time. Instead, this season is filled with gratitude, enhanced beyond joy, even childhood joy, because of the generosity and goodness of a wonderful community and the dedicated people who serve it.
Gertrude Stein is so very right: You are “very well taken care of if you come from Iowa.” She simply didn’t go far enough: You are not only very well taken are of, you are supported and cheered on, you are cared for beyond measure. You are surrounded by good people, who by their kind words and brave deeds, their generosity and compassion, totally lift your family up in the midst of a difficult time.
And, if you are fortunate enough to live in this great community we call the Cedar Valley, you are blessed beyond measure.
