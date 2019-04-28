The entire membership of the CVIC grieves the slaughter and maiming of Christians in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, April 21. Internationally and at home, this has been a year of great sorrow. Not long ago, people of all faiths gathered in Waterloo and across the world to pray for peace and brotherhood and to remember the Jews who died in the Tree of Life Pittsburgh massacre on October 27 and the Muslims who were slaughtered in Christchurch mosque shootings on March 15. Hate crimes and religious intolerance continue to increase in the United States and other countries (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/13/us/hate-crimes-fbi-2017.html; https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46189391; https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/what-the-new-zealand-shootings-tell-us-about-the-rise-in-hate-crimes).
The members of Waterloo’s Sons of Jacob Synagogue and the Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center appreciate the support of all faith communities and compassionate, nonreligious persons following the horrifying Pittsburgh and Christchurch massacres. We stand together against the latest hate crime which victimized Christians in Colombo, Sri Lanka. As Jews and Muslims, we express our heartfelt horror and condolences to Christians and interfaith peoples in Sri Lanka and across the world following the murder of over 321 persons and serious injury to at least 500 more after unprecedented, coordinated terrorist attacks targeting St. Anthony’s Shrine, St. Sebastian’s Church, Zion Church and three Colombo hotels. We are praying for the victims and their families. We are praying for the ones who are wounded. We are praying, along with our Christian brothers and sisters, that God would eradicate hatred from the hearts of people and fill them with love and tolerance for everyone. We need his help to realize we are one human family, and we should refrain from creating divisions. There is no justification for this kind of violence against innocent people in holy places and elsewhere. We are hoping we can all come together to make our places of worship and the world safer.
We have disseminated our Easter condolences to our sisters and brothers in the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council. The Steering Committee of the CVIC has approved of us sharing our condolences with everyone in the Cedar Valley.
The photographs of Dema Kazkaz and Naomi McCormick were taken when we spoke at the memorial vigil for the victims at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 28 at Sons of Jacob Synagogue. McCormick was unable to participate in the March 17 CVIC event, “Goodness Is Stronger than Evil: A Gathering of Support” at Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center because she was in New Zealand. Sadly, Naomi and her husband stayed in a Christchurch hotel a few blocks from the carnage, just one day after the Christchurch mosque massacres. Throughout New Zealand, in communities large and small, there were memorials and flowers, often with the statement: “We are One.”
The Cedar Valley Interfaith Council agrees. We, as a community, must confirm love is stronger than hate!
